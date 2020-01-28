SAS: WHO DARES WINS Comes to Parr Hall

An astounding tale of gunfights, hostage rescues and heroic endeavours is coming to Parr Hall later this year as TV star Jason Fox heads to town.

The former Special Forces soldier and star of SAS: Who Dares Wins and Inside the Real Narcos is hitting the road in 2020 with his first ever tour and will be calling in at Warrington's Parr Hall on Friday 13 November.

Life at the Limit is a breathtaking story of Special Forces soldiering; a chronicle of operational bravery, adventure, and courage on and off the battlefield.

Jason's appetite for adventure and extremes has no limit and has led him to take on some amazing challenges both in the military (Royal Marines, Special Boat Service) and in his television roles (SAS: Who Dares Wins, Inside the Real Narcos, and The Final Mission: Foxy's War).

He is also a world record-breaking rower and adventurer who has embarked on expeditions across Alaska, the North Pole and most recently the River Yukon.

Now embarking on his first ever tour, Jason will regale audiences with the incredible moments he has encountered through his career and touch on the very different battles he faced back home, including his struggles of post-traumatic stress disorder.

Sharing behind-the-scenes anecdotes, some hilarious, others brutal; life on set of C4's SAS Who Dares Wins; and what it's really like when you come face-to-face with notorious killers, drug cartels, Mexican warlords and hitmen in Inside the Real Narcos.

Life At the Limit is a very honest account of a long and difficult journey, but it promises to be inspiring, entertaining, funny and moving in equal measure.

Tickets go on sale at 9am on Friday 31 January; visit parrhall.culturewarrington.org or call Box Office on 01925 442345.





