Rufus Kampa Joins THE CROWN as Prince William

West End alum Rufus Kampa has joined the upcoming fifth season of The Crown as Prince William.

Variety reports that 16-year-old Kampa will share the role with 21-year-old Ed McVey. Meg Ballamy has been cast as Kate Middleton.

The season will feature a new cast, consisting of Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth, Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip, Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret, Dominic West as Prince Charles, Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana, Olivia Williams as Camilla Parker Bowles, and Jonny Lee Miller as Prime Minister John Major.

"The Crown" has followed the royal family through multiple time periods, beginning in the late 1940s and early 1950s with Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip's marriage and early careers. Season 3 jumped forward in time to the 1960s and 1970s, with season 4 taking the narrative through the '80s and introducing Princess Diana for the first time (played by Emma Corrin).

Kampa made his West End debut in 2019 as Adrian in The Secret Diary of Adrian Mole. He has also been seen in Little Women the Musical and First Date.