Royal Opera House Confirms Antonio Pappano as Music Director Until 2023/24 Season

The Royal Opera House today confirms that Sir Antonio Pappano will continue as Music Director of The Royal Opera until the end of the 2023/24 ROH Season. Tony will join the London Symphony Orchestra (LSO) as Chief Conductor Designate in their 23/24 Season, assuming full responsibility as Chief Conductor in September 2024.

Over the next three Seasons at the Royal Opera House Tony will conduct an exciting roster of operas, starting in 2021/22 with new productions of Rigoletto and Samson et Dalila, and revivals of beloved classics The Marriage of Figaro, Cavalleria rusticana and Pagliacci.

Beyond the 2021/22 Season, Tony will continue his close relationship with Covent Garden as he conducts our new cycle of Richard Wagner's iconic Der Ring des Nibelungen, which will unite him with acclaimed stage director Barrie Kosky. The new Ring cycle will begin with Das Rheingold in September 2023.

Royal Opera House Chief Executive Alex Beard said: 'I am delighted that Tony has decided to make the UK his long-term musical base, continuing his commitment to enhancing musical life in London and ensuring his close relationship with UK-wide audiences is ongoing. This is fantastic news for London as we collectively rebuild the arts following the pandemic. I look forward to the next three Seasons of remarkable music-making together at Covent Garden, Tony's operatic home, and to many years of close friendship and association.'

Royal Opera Music Director Tony Pappano said: 'Over the last twenty years the ROH has become my family, my home and my heart. The richness and depth of my relationship with UK audiences is hugely important to me and I am thrilled to be able to continue this with the LSO. I am excited to embrace future projects with friends and colleagues at the ROH over the next three Seasons and I look forward to continuing our close and wonderful association over the many years ahead.'

The position of Music Director of The Royal Opera is generously supported by Mrs Susan A. Olde OBE.