Royal Court Reveals New Associate Playwrights

David Byrne, Artistic Director of the Royal Court, has announced that Mike Bartlett (Love, Love, Love), Ryan Calais Cameron (For Black Boys Who Have Considered Suicide When the Hue Gets Too Heavy), Vinay Patel (An Adventure) and Nina Segal (Shooting Hedda Gabler) will join the Royal Court as Associate Playwrights, alongside Gillian Greer (Boy Parts) as Associate Playwright and Dramaturg who joined the organisation earlier in this year.

This team of Associate Playwrights puts writers at the very heart of the Royal Court. Working closely with the wider artistic leadership, they will help develop the theatre's mission, artistic programme, support of fellow writers and see the writers' theatre placed in the hands of playwrights. The Associate Playwrights will spend one day a week at the Royal Court – bringing their own unique experience, insight, flair and perspectives to the organisation, while feeding into a collective approach to the leadership of the theatre. Gillian Greer also joins full time, serving as lead dramaturg across the artistic programmes.

Alongside the five being announced today, the Royal Court is launching a national open call to find a sixth and final playwright to complete the team and join in shaping the theatre's future. Collaborating with #OpenHire on the search, applicants can be based anywhere in the country and have worked in any part of the sector, but must have experience of playwriting and a track record championing the work of fellow writers or artists. The deadline for submissions is Thursday 27 May 2024.

David Byrne, Artistic Director of the Royal Court said: “One of my first acts as Artistic Director is to bring some exceptional fellow playwrights with me into the artistic leadership behind a simple vision: the writers' theatre run by playwrights for the benefit of writers everywhere. Even from our electric early conversations, I know that this game-changing team of associates are going to help re-write the rules of what it means to support writers, creating the culture for a new generation of playwrights to thrive.

And we've left one chair at the table empty, to allow us to find someone new, not directly appointed by me but found through an open call. Fellow playwrights – if you want to be a part of making the Royal Court a beacon for new writing nationally and internationally, come and join us. It's going to be the adventure of a lifetime – and it's the best distraction from your latest draft that you'll ever find!”

Mike Bartlett said, “The Royal Court Theatre staged my first professional play, and gave me the support and encouragement to become a writer. It's the most important theatre for playwrights in the world, and I can't wait to join David, Will, and the other associates in helping to find and support new playwrights and new plays that will entertain, inform, shock and provoke us.”

Ryan Calais Cameron said, “Joining The Royal Court Theatre as an associate is an incredible honour and responsibility. It means I have the opportunity to contribute to a legacy of bold, thought-provoking storytelling that challenges norms and inspires change. I'm excited to collaborate with such an esteemed institution that has had such a huge impact on my life as an audience member and as an artist.”

Gillian Greer said, “Since I first became aware of theatre, The Royal Court and its mission has been written into my DNA. As a playwright and dramaturg, it is the stage I've looked to most often for inspiration, ambition and truth; where the world's greatest playwrights have long told their boldest stories. I'm very grateful that it should be the place to combine the two opposing sides of my artistic life, where I hope to dedicate myself to supporting writers and push my own writing to the limits of my bravery and imagination.

Since David Byrne took up the mantle of Artistic Director, he's spoken of taking the path of greatest adventure towards the Royal Court's future. I couldn't be more excited to join him and this incredible team on that path.”

Vinay Patel said, “The Royal Court is the first place I got into an argument about a play. But that argument helped shift my thinking and knitted a connection with the person who (heavily) disagreed with me. Years later, I adore both that play and that person. The Court made me excited to see work that pushed against my expectations and, in becoming an associate, I hope to support writers in embracing a spirit of progressive provocation as a means to help us find our way to each other."

Nina Segal said, “Five years ago, I made a show for the Court - created collaboratively with Milli Bhatia and Ingrid Banerjee Marvin - called Dismantle This Room. The work, which took the form of an escape room, questioned how best to effect change within our industry. Participants were asked to make a choice of working inside or outside an institution. As I join the Court now as an Associate Playwright, I am reminded of this question - of where change comes from and how. Alongside David and this brilliant team of playwrights, I'm excited to explore what change is possible - with writers at the heart of the writers' theatre.”

