Royal Ballet Principal Dancer Marianela Nuñez Awarded an OBE

The Royal Ballet and Opera has announced that Marianela Nuñez has been awarded Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) for services to dance in His Majesty The King’s New Year’s Honours.

Marianela Nuñez OBE said of the appointment, “I am deeply honoured and humbled to receive this OBE. I have been privileged to make The Royal Ballet my dancing home for over a quarter century, and receiving one of this country’s most special honours means the world to me. I am indebted to everyone who has supported me over the years to help communicate the life-affirming power of dance.”

One of the most acclaimed ballet dancers in the world, Nuñez joined The Royal Ballet in 1998 where she was promoted to First Soloist in 2000 and to Principal in 2002 aged 20. Born in Buenos Aires, she began training aged six at the Teatro Colón Ballet School, joining the Teatro Colón company aged 14. She took on corps and soloist roles and toured internationally, both with the company and as a guest artist with Maximiliano Guerra.

Nuñez joined The Royal Ballet School in 1997 and graduated into The Royal Ballet the following year. She has performed extensively with the Company in classic, dramatic and contemporary repertory including works by Frederick Ashton, George Balanchine, John Cranko, Kenneth MacMillan, Wayne McGregor, and Christopher Wheeldon. She is in high demand as an international guest artist performing with companies including the Paris Opera Ballet, Vienna State Opera Ballet, American Ballet Theatre, and La Scala, Milan. She is the recipient of the Olivier Award for Outstanding Achievement in Dance (2013) and Best Female Dancer at the Critics’ Circle National Dance Awards (2005, 2012, 2018 and 2022).

Kevin O’Hare CBE, Director of The Royal Ballet, said, “This news comes as the most wonderful recognition of Marianela’s distinguished career and dedication to her art. Her phenomenal technique and artistry, combined with her devotion to the Company and unique ability to connect with audiences, make her a brilliant ambassador for ballet. She is a huge inspiration to performers and aspiring dancers worldwide. We couldn’t be prouder.”

Alex Beard CBE, Chief Executive of the Royal Ballet and Opera, said, “We are thrilled and delighted to see Marianela’s exceptional talent recognised in this way. Her outstanding artistry, warmth and generous spirit bring so much joy to audiences around the world. Huge congratulations to Marianela from all of us at the Royal Ballet and Opera.”

In 2025, audiences can look forward to seeing Nuñez in performances of Onegin, Romeo and Juliet, and Balanchine: Three Signature Works.

