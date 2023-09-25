Royal Ballet Performs THE CELLIST and ANEMOI This Autumn

Performances run 20 October – 2 November 2023.

By: Sep. 25, 2023

This Autumn, The Royal Ballet presents a mixed programme of recent, multi-award-winning works: Cathy Marston’s The Cellist and First Soloist Valentino Zucchetti’s Anemoi. Both productions garnered Critics’ Circle National Dance Awards for Best Classical Choreography, and quickly came to be considered some of the most compelling contemporary productions in the Company’s repertory.  

Performances run 20 October – 2 November 2023.

The Cellist opened to critical acclaim in 2020, and was Marston's first Royal Ballet Main Stage production. Rich, poignant, joyous and tragic, the ballet is a lyrical and emotional memoir of cellist Jacqueline du Pré’s life, which was tragically cut short by multiple sclerosis. The work is set to an exquisite score, itself a homage to the cello, and offers a stirring and nuanced account of the musician’s deep love affair with music. Opening night sees all three members of the original staff take to the stage: Principal dancer of The Royal Ballet Lauren Cuthbertson in the title role, as Jacqueline du Pré alongside Principal dancers Matthew Ball and Marcelino Sambé as conductor Daniel Barenboim and the Instrument respectively. Principal dancer Mayara Magri and Soloist Lukas Bjørneboe Brendsrød also make their debuts in the lead roles during this revival. 

Marston’s work is paired with Anemoi – created by Zucchetti in 2021, and inspired by Greek wind gods. A perfect showcase of the homegrown choreographer’s sophisticated contemporary style, the work is set to music by Sergey Rachmaninoff and features lighting by Simon Bennison.  It is performed each night by four young, up and coming members of The Royal Ballet, displaying the wealth of talent at all ranks of the Company. Hanna Park makes her debut in Anemoi. 




