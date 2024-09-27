Ross Harding Announces BLOOD & THE BLUES Chapter 1 2024/2025 UK Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Today Award-winning Blues-Rock guitarist Ross Harding has announced Chapter 1 of ‘The Blood & The Blues' 2024/2025 UK Tour Dates which will see him take his darker bluesy rock & roll sound throughout the UK in 2024 and 2025.

No Ross Harding live show is alike, with his musical skills and versatility being showcased in three unique formats: Solo Acoustic, Acoustic “Unplugged Band” and Electric Band. Much like John Mayer's 2008 release ‘Where The Light Is: Live In Los Angeles', this approach allows people to fully experience Ross Harding's songwriting, guitar talents and captivating stage presence.

Speaking about the tour, Ross Harding enthuses: “I am absolutely thrilled to be starting my first official tour in the UK since moving here in March 2024. The UK has been really welcoming so far, and I am keen to share my darker bluesy rock & roll with everyone.”

An acoustic blues rock musical experience, where Ross Harding performs mesmerizing original songs, with some unique renditions of cover songs that have been greatly influential in his music. He utilizes guitar effects pedals, alternately tuned guitars, slide guitar, and mastery of the “looper pedal” to sonically design an atmospheric and emotive performance that redefines and breathes new life into the traditional “solo acoustic” performance style. This show is a truly hypnotic musical experience for more intimate audiences.

An acoustic “unplugged” blues rock musical experience, where, with an excellent band, Ross Harding performs reimagined, mesmerizing original songs, with some unique renditions of cover songs that have been greatly influential in his music. This performance is for audiences who love a slightly more intimate and emotive musical presentation

For fans of “MTV's Unplugged”, Nirvana, Alice In Chains, acoustic music, blues & blues rock, and artists like Chris Cornell, Glenn Hughes / Black Country Communion & Myles Kennedy

Ross Harding Electric Band

An electric blues rock/hard rock musical experience, where, with an excellent band, Ross Harding performs original songs with one or two renditions of cover songs that have been greatly influential in his music. An unapologetic rock & roll experience for audiences who love high energy music, with interludes of slow blues and emotive musical mastery.

Ross has already hit the ground running on the UK live circuit opening for fellow blues-rock artist Dan Patlansky at Oran Mor in Glasgow, Scotland and The Cluny, Newcastle in April 2024. This was then followed by more solo acoustic performances supporting Rising American roots rock band Caitlin Krisko & The Broadcast on their first headline UK Tour at The 1865 in Southampton.

He has also released the single ‘A Thousand Snakes (Deluxe Version)' which is a stripped-back acoustic version of the track. It has already received US radio airplay and has been helping secure coverage from a variety of music publications and shows including Rock The Joint Magazine, The Edward Fowler Show, The Guildford Dragon and Rambling Man Writings amongst others.

Chapter 1 of the ‘Blood & Blues' UK Tour will commence on Wednesday 2nd October 2024 supporting British Blues-Rocking riffmeister Jack J Hutchinson at The Black Heart in Camden, London with a solo acoustic performance.

Then Ross will perform with his full electric band at venues including The Holyroyd Arms in Guildford, The Acoustic Couch in Bracknell, The Flapper in Birmingham, The Hampton Club in Hampton, The Old Brewery Store in Faversham, and Percy's Café in Whitchurch.

Furthermore, Ross will take his solo acoustic performance to The Old Warehouse, in and The Fiery Bird in Woking, Surrey.

On Sunday 2nd February 2025, will perform at Fulford Village Hall in Stoke On Trent in the Acoustic “Unplugged” Band format.

Chapter 1 of the ‘Blood & The Blues' 2024/2025 UK Tour will visit the following venues (with more dates to be announced:

Wednesday 2nd October 2024 – (Solo Acoustic Support for Jack J Hutchinson)

Venue Address: The Black Heart, 3 Greenland Pl, Camden London NW1 0AP

Ticket Link: https://www.ourblackheart.com/events/2024/10/2/jack-j-hutchinson

Venue Website: https://www.ourblackheart.com/

Thursday 10th October 2024 – (Full Electric Band Headline Show with Special Guests The Kernal Panics)

Venue Address: The Holyroyd Arms, 36 Aldershot Rd, Guildford, Surrey, GU2 8AF

Ticket Link: https://www.fatsoma.com/e/2nmi5slp/the-ross-harding-band?website_origin=https%3A%2F%2Ftheholroydarms.com&widget_id=a80ab96b-ff78-4e44-b382-b04fa8c2e34c

Venue Website: https://theholroydarms.com/livemusic/

Friday 18th October 2024 – (Full Electric Band Headline Show with Special Guests The Whiskey Knights

Address: The Acoustic Couch Community Centre CIC, The Ring, Bracknell, RG12 1JG

Ticket Link: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/ross-harding-band-with-support-from-the-whiskey-knights-tickets-998635554827

Venue Website: https://theacousticcouch.co.uk/

Tuesday 5th November 2024 – (Solo Acoustic)

Venue Address: The Old Warehouse, Prince of Wales Rd, Kingsbridge, TQ7 1DY

(Free Entry at Every Folkin' Tuesday)

Venue Website: https://theoldwarehousekingsbridge.co.uk/theoldwarehouse-events

Friday 29th November 2024 – (Solo Acoustic)

Venue Address: The Fiery Bird, 32 Goldsworth Road, Woking, Surrey, GU21 6JT

Ticket Link: https://www.fierybirdvenue.org.uk/front/event/lovely-music-night-nov29/?instance_id=1577

Venue Website: https://www.fierybirdvenue.org.uk/front/

Thursday 5th December 2024 – (Full Electric Band With Special Guests Riot On Sunset)

Venue Address: Cambrian Wharf, Kingston Row, Birmingham, B1 2NU

Tickets On Sale Soon

Venue Website: https://theflapper.co.uk/

Sunday 2nd February 2025 – A500 Music Presents The Ross Harding Band (Acoustic) with special guest Luke James Williams

Venue Address: Fulford Village Hall, Fulford Road, Stoke-on-Trent, ST11 9QT, United Kingdom.

Ticket Link: https://www.wegottickets.com/event/628146?fbclid=IwZXh0bgNhZW0CMTEAAR06xMsd032WwY3fwn6GPoRdPaaJj40s7KTL1Y9aewejWrI33sMmbeUgdnI_aem_4peBRcviWSaOYx21R2GYCw#

Thursday 6th February 2025 – (Full Electric Band Headline Show)

Venue Address: Hampton Hub Club, 3 Ashley Rd, Hampton, TW12 2JA

Ticket Link: https://fixr.co/event/ross-harding-band-tickets-9280546?ref=band

Venue Website:

Comments