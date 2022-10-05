Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The production is opening at the Lighthouse Theatre, Poole on 19 October before visiting Guildford, Bromley, Bingley, Bracknell, Surbiton and Hastings.

Oct. 05, 2022  

Rosemary Ashe Stars In ADORABLE DORA on UK Tour

West End Diva Rosemary Ashe pays tribute to national treasure Dora Bryan in a tour of Adorable Dora. opening at the Lighthouse Theatre, Poole on 19 October before visiting Guildford, Bromley, Bingley, Bracknell, Surbiton and Hastings.

Over nearly eight decades Dora did it all, from pantomime and Carry On to Shakespeare, from Last of the Summer Wine and Ab Fab to Dinner Ladies, and perhaps most importantly her iconic and BAFTA Award winning performance in the film A Taste Of Honey. She earned the title national treasure in so many ways.

Now that legend is being brought to the life by West End star and Olivier Award nominee Rosemary Ashe (The Phantom of the Opera, The Witches of Eastwick, Mary Poppins) and Paul Knight (42nd Street, Forbidden Broadway) Who will take you on a fascinating musical voyage through Dora's life. Expect fun, music & laughter with excerpts from Hello Dolly, The Water Gypsies and many more. The show tells the tale of Dora's often turbulent life and recreates some of Dora's best known and best loved theatrical creations.

Adorable Dora is written by Rosemary Ashe who says "I've always been a huge fan or Dora and during a clear out in Lockdown I discovered an old cassette of hers which inspired me to write the show. After months of research into Dora's life and speaking with many people who had known and worked with her Adorable Dora was born. It's a privilege to play her and to keep her spirit alive on stage"

Produced in association with DMP Theatre Limited. Adorable Dora, directed by Ben Stock with Musical Direction from Paul Knigh,t has recently played the Fringe, Above the Stag, The Pheasantry and Jermyn Street Theatre to the delight of critics and audience members alike .

Don't miss your chance to see this extraordinary tribute to one the comedy greats this Autumn book direct at venue websites.

Tour Dates

Wednesday 19 October 7pm Studio, Lighthouse Poole - www.lighthousepoole.co.uk

Friday 28 October 7.45pm, Mill Studio, Yvonne Arnaud Theatre, Guildford - www.yvonne-arnaud.co.uk

Sunday 30 October 1pm & 4.30pm Studio Theatre Churchill Theatre Bromley - www.churchilltheatre.co.uk

Friday 4 November 7.00pm. Little Theatre Bingley - www.bingleyartscentre.co.uk

Sunday 6 November 5.00pm Wilde Theatre, South Hill Pk, Bracknell - www.southhillpark.org.uk

Friday 18 November 7.30. The Cornerhouse, Surbiton www.ticketsource.co.uk/whats-on/surbiton/the-cornerhouse-community-arts-centre

Saturday 19 November 7.30pm. The Stables, Hastings www.stablestheatre.co.uk




