Rose Bruford College London Launches Summer Masterclasses in Acting, Voice Directing, and More

London's Rose Bruford College of Theatre and Performance has assembled world-renowned Master Teachers to deliver Online Summer Master-Classes and Workshops in July and August 2021.

The College, whose alumni include Gary Oldman, Sam Palladio, Lake Bell, and Andrew Wade, will be welcoming a host of important innovators and renowned educators who have developed their own pedagogy and training techniques and Master Teachers of Russian, British and American training methods for actors, directors, teachers and performers.

This summer all MasterClasses and Workshops will be delivered online via ZOOM, with a vast variety exciting courses to choose from. To view Courses on Line: www.bruford.ac.uk

Niamh Dowling, Head of Rose Bruford College's School of Performance:

"We are delighted to welcome this year's International master teachers and participants from all around the world to join the vibrant summer online community of master teachers, performers, students and researchers. The opportunity to work with so many extraordinary originators of practice is rare and an occasion not to be missed!"

The Roundup of Guest Artist, Master Teachers and innovators Include:

Black Acting Methods innovator Freddie Hendricks: " The Hendricks Experience-Presented by Rose Bruford's Stanislavski Centre for Contemporary Practice "

Acting the Song with Charles Gilbert, " Get SAVI: Skills and Strategies for the Singing Actor "

Catherine Fitzmaurice; creator of, " Fitzmaurice Voicework "Karen Kohlhaas; Atlantic Theatre Company founding ensemble member teaches, Practical Aesthetics Acting Technique with Tennessee Williams Scenes ", Lola Cohen Author of The Method Acting Exercises Handbook, brings the legacy of Lee Strasberg's Method, " Discover Lee Strasberg's Method Acting Technique ", Andrei Malaev-Babel, Acting technique of Moscow Art Master " Nikolai Demidov's Organic Acting Technique " Rick Poole and Kathryn Gatley, acting coach to James Gandolfini and Amanda Seyfried teach a Workshop, " Introduction to Meisner Acting Technique ", Award winning Actor Director Anthony Grasso " On-Camera Acting and Audition for TV & Film ", Internationally renowned Innovative Director and theatre-maker, Irina Brown teaches; " Unlocking the Director's Imagination

Workshops in emotional Science and Performance Studies Paula Murray Cole, Rasaboxes in Theory, Practice and Performance Workshop, Mary Overlie's SIX Viewpoints, Tracing its History with Sophia Treanor, "Six Viewpoints: Tracing the Lineage and Researching the Future of Performance"

Emotions in Acting with Laura Bond & Jessica Beck, " The Emotional Body: Emotional Fluency for Actors " Janice Orlandi, Artistic Director of Actor's Movement Conservatory NYC and Lisa Dalton Artistic Director of NMCA National Michael Chekhov Association, are co-teaching a Master-Class Workshop in, Williamson Technique and Michael Chekhov "Creating Chekhovian Character Transformations with Michael Chekhov Technique": " We are delighted to return to the Rose Bruford Summer MasterClass program, designed to educate the next generation of global theatre artists and performers by bringing them in direct contact with extraordinary Master Teachers in both established methods and new performance techniques."

Rose Bruford College Summer Online Masterclasses and Courses start from the July through August 2021 and range from one to two weeks. For full details and to book, visit www.bruford.ac.uk . Early bird booking discounts are available!