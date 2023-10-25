Robin Ince Reveals Further Guests For NINE LESSONS AND CAROLS FOR CURIOUS PEOPLE

Performances are 1st & 2nd December 2023.

By: Oct. 25, 2023

The Cosmic Shambles Network has announced the latest amazing list of confirmed guests for Nine Lessons and Carols for Curious People at Contact in Manchester and Kings Place, London. 

Some of the latest guests for Manchester are Kyla Brox, Charlotte Carpenter (also appearing in London), Josie Long, Jonny and the Baptists, Suzi Gage, Kwame Asante, Katie Steckles, Nav Kapur and Suzi Gage.

Guests just confirmed for the London shows include Mark Watson, Athena Kugblenu, Ginny Smith, Linda Cremonesi, Jon Hegley, Soft Lad, Steve Mould, Jen Gupta, Aarathi Prasad, Rob Auton, Anjana Khatwa, Suze Kundu, Jon Butterworth, and Yang-Hui He.

Guests already announced include Isy Suttie, Steve Backshall, Kiri Pritchard-McLean, Turi King, Natalie Haynes, Chris Jackson, Chris Lintott, Bec Hill, Saiful Islam, Foxdog Studios, James Grime, Marcel Lucont, Bobby Seagull and Andy White with many more still to be announced.

The Cosmic Shambles Network will also continue to open up the show to a whole new generation by presenting a special matinee performance curated specially for families in London.

This year The Cosmic Shambles Network will continue its support of various charities and as always there will be collections for foodbanks. The charities supported this year are BookTrust, Two Wheels For Life and Young Lives vs Cancer.

These shows will be the only opportunity to see The Cosmic Shambles Network's uniquely eclectic mix of ideas, experiments, science, songs, comedy, poetry and much much more as Robin Ince and Brian Cox's Christmas Compendium of Reason show is taking a year off. So strap in for what promises to be the biggest Nine Lessons season EVER.

Expect anything and everything from physics to folk, maths to mirth, Christmas to chemistry and an incredible line up of guests.




