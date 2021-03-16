Robert Lindsay To Star In A Brand New Online Comedy Of THE THREE MUSKETEERS
The classic tale of The Three Musketeers is brought to you by the inconceivable, unimaginable and fantastical FoolHardy Theatre.
Arden and Moore Presents THE THREE MUSKETEERS, attempted by FoolHardy. Written by Sydney Stevenson, Directed by Joseph O'Malley and Starring Robert Lindsay.
There will be 6 online showings taking place from Tuesday 15 June - Sunday 20 June 2021 at 7.30pm on https://musketeersonline.com/.
The classic tale of The Three Musketeers is brought to you by the inconceivable, unimaginable and fantastical FoolHardy Theatre... a company with questionable theatrical training, no experience and no taste. What could possibly go wrong?
Audio and animation are brought together in this swashbuckling adventure. Expect sword fights, deception and a right royal romance as we take you back to the regal splendour of 17th century France in this exciting, madcap comedy.
The Three Musketeers is a new online farce written by Sydney Stevenson and starring Robert Lindsay.
A percentage of profits will also be donated to the Royal Theatrical Fund.
Tickets are on-sale from 10am on the 16 March and can be purchased at www.musketeersonline.com