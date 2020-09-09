Riverside Studios Announces Return To The Building For The Dive In Programme

Dive In will return to the building following its move online during lockdown.

Riverside Studios today announces that their vibrant community programme Dive In will return to the building following its move online during lockdown. As part of the Dive In Membership, residents across the borough of Hammersmith and Fulham can enjoy free or heavily discounted yoga classes, storytelling sessions for pre-school and primary age children, film clubs and dance sessions aimed at encouraging creativity and well-being in the area for all ages.

Highlights today announced include Storystock, a fully interactive story-time for pre-schoolers every Friday morning. Storystock will also host one-off author events for Key Stage 2 children which commences this week on 10 September with the author Natasha Farrant who will discuss the inspiration behind her new book Voyage of the Sparrowhaw. The Dive In programme also includes Film Club which begins on 28 September with a discussion of Christopher Nolan's acclaimed Tenet, also announced today Film Club will host a Q&A with Astronaut director Shelagh McLeod on 26 October. Film Clubs will also be regularly led by one of Riverside Studios' DIVE IN Associates and local charities who will programme films and Q&A's that spotlight marginalised or overlooked groups.

Further Dive In activities includes Riverside Rhymes presented by DanceWest, which encourages the development of literacy, phonetics and inspired storytelling through movement, music and play for children under 4 years old, and this week the Dive In programme also welcomes Yoga For All back into the building, supported by The Lumi Foundation who work to make yoga classes easy and accessible.

Rachel Tackley, Riverside's Artistic Director said, "We are finally opening up the building to the community following months of virtual and distanced participation. We can't wait to welcome our neighbours inside encouraging them to connect with each other, and to learn through play and creativity."

To ensure safety standards are met, spaces are limited for all on-site activities. Please book ahead at www.riversidestudios.co.uk

