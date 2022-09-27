Review: SUGAR BABY, Alphabetti Theatre

Sugar Baby made its debut at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe in 2017. A compelling one-man play by Alan Harris, this new production directed by Natasha Haws is a wonderfully wild ride.

Marc (Ben Gettins) is a charismatic, ruffian-adjacent fella from Cardiff. He's almost making a living from dealing drugs in a little 'drugs cooperative' whilst navigating the highs and lows of small-city life. A complex dynamic with a local loan shark - Oggy - throws some obstacles in Marc's way, and things escalate when he meets up with his childhood crush Lisa who is similarly entangled in the conman's villainous affairs. When Marc stands up for himself and for Lisa, things take a violent turn, and our effervescent Chief of Mishaps has to call upon fraught family connections to escape the consequences.

Harris's script is a shining example of excellent storytelling, handling dark themes with well-balanced humour and drama. The delicate writing carries you through beguiling tales merrily, but it's the allure of Gettins which brings the play close to being a home run.

Haws' controlled and clever direction ensures the pace befits the tiny thrills peppered through the play. The simple staging (ah the little black box, a staple of the fringe) is elevated with gorgeous line drawings by Gina Ruffin which are projected onto the walls. Matt Jamie and Benjamin Michael Smith's videos aid the jovial aspect of the performance.

With our loveable raconteur at the helm, Sugar Baby steers an audience through a delightful symphony of scuffles.

Sugar Baby is at Alphabetti Theatre, Newcastle until 8 October

Photo Credit: Benjamin Michael Smith