Rescheduled Dates Announced For UK Tour of SOME MOTHERS DO 'AVE 'EM

The producers of the highly acclaimed UK tour of Some Mothers Do 'Ave 'Em are delighted to announce rescheduled dates in 2022. This second UK tour was cut short when theatres were closed by the Government because of the Covid-19 pandemic in March 2020, but is due to recommence on Tuesday 29 March 2022 at The Gordon Craig Theatre, Stevenage.

The stage adaptation of Some Mothers Do 'Ave 'Em is by Guy Unsworth, based on the original TV series by Raymond Allen.

Joe Pasquale will reprise the role of the loveable but accident-prone Frank Spencer, with Sarah Earnshaw as his long-suffering wife Betty. Both are due to star in the UK tour of April in Paris from 17 May 2021, making it one of the very first stage shows to open this year.

Further casting is to be announced.

Joe Pasquale said "sadly, we had to close the show just three weeks into the tour in March 2020 when the pandemic started, so I cannot wait until I can once again don the iconic mac of Frank Spencer in one of Britain's funniest comedies of all time."

Some Mothers Do 'Ave 'Em will now play The Gordon Craig Theatre, Stevenage from 29 March - 2 April, Yvonne Arnaud, Guildford from 5 - 9 April, The Beck Theatre, Hayes from 12 - 16 April, Tyne Theatre and Opera House, Newcastle from 17 - 21 May, Richmond Theatre from 31 May - 4 June, The Orchard Theatre, Dartford from 7 - 11 June, Aylesbury Waterside Theatre from 21 - 25 June, Palace Theatre, Southend from 12 - 16 July, The Alexandra, Birmingham from 19 - 23 July, Stoke Regent Theatre from 26 - 30 July, St Helens Theatre Royal from 2 - 6 August and Kings Theatre Portsmouth from 9 - 13 August. Further venues to be announced.

Comedian Joe Pasquale has delighted audiences with his live stand-up tours for over 30 years. Along the way, he has voiced characters for Hollywood movies Garfield: A Tale of Two Kittens and Horton Hears a Who!, children's television animation Frankenstein's Cat and starred in The Muppets' 25th Anniversary Show. Joe made his theatrical debut in 1999 in Larry Shue's The Nerd, followed by the touring productions of Tom Stoppard's Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead and Mel Brooks's The Producers. In addition, Joe took part recently in ITV1's The All New Monty: Who Bares Wins, he was crowned 'King of the Jungle' in ITV's I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here in 2004, appeared on five Royal Variety Performances, hosted his own ITV special An Audience with Joe Pasquale, at times hosted The Paul O'Grady Show for Channel 4 and hosted the long-running television series The Price is Right for ITV. Other recent TV credits include a celebrity edition of Total Wipeout; Guinness World Records Smashed and Virgin One's The Prisoner X.

Prior to playing Betty in Some Mothers Do 'Ave 'Em, Sarah Earnshaw most recently starred as Connie in The Nightingales (Theatre Royal Bath & UK Tour) and Jennifer Lore in the UK Tour of Nativity - The Musical. Her other theatre credits include Travels With My Aunt (Chichester Festival), The Lady of the Lake in Spamalot (West End and UK Tour) and the original London cast of Wicked.

Some Mothers Do 'Ave 'Em is directed by Guy Unsworth and designed by Simon Higlett, with lighting design by Matt Haskins, sound design by Ian Horrocks-Taylor and choreography by Jenny Arnold.

Tour Dates:

29 March - 2 April The Gordon Craig Theatre, Stevenage 01438 363200

www.gordon-craig.co.uk

5 - 9 April Yvonne Arnaud, Guildford

www.yvonne-arnaud.co.uk On sale soon

12 - 16 April The Beck Theatre, Hayes 020 8561 8371

www.becktheatre.org.uk

17 - 21 May Tyne Theatre and Opera House, Newcastle 0844 2491 000

tynetheatreandoperahouse.uk

31 May - 4 June Richmond Theatre 0844 871 7615*

www.atgtickets.com/venues/richmond-theatre

7 - 11 June The Orchard Theatre, Dartford 01322 220000

www.orchardtheatre.co.uk

21 - 25 June Aylesbury Waterside Theatre 0844 871 7615*

www.atgtickets.com/aylesbury-waterside-theatre

12 - 16 July Palace Theatre, Southend 01702 351135

palacetheatresouthend.co.uk

19 - 23 July The Alexandra, Birmingham 0844 871 7615*

www.atgtickets.com/birmingham

26 - 30 July Stoke Regent Theatre 0844 871 7615*

www.atgtickets.com/stoke

2 - 6 August St Helens Theatre Royal 01744 756 000

www.sthelenstheatreroyal.com

9 - 13 August Kings Theatre Portsmouth 023 9282 8282

www.kingsportsmouth.co.uk