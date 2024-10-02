ROBIN HOOD Comes to The Egg at Theatre Royal Bath Next Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Marrying all the joys and spectacle of Christmas theatre with a heartfelt social message, Daniel Bye's take on the legend of Robin Hood sees the reluctant hero join with a band of young people who have been cast out of a society where they have no say, and who have taken things into their own hands. Igniting a timeless tale for a new generation, Robin and his Very Merry Band rail against the unfair and unequal system and the men in power that oversee it, yearning for the time when Prince John is overthrown and a different leader will make it all better. But will King Richard be able to magically right all wrongs, or will he be a megalomaniac in a suit played by an eight- or nine-year-old?

Daniel Bye is a theatre maker from Middlesbrough. As writer-performer his award-winning (Scotsman's Fringe First Award), internationally-touring shows include Going Viral, Arthur, The Price of Everything, How to Occupy an Oil Rig and Instructions for Border Crossing. Work for young people and families includes Error 404 (writer-performer, Polka), We're Stuck (devisor-performer, One Tenth Human), Full of Noises (writer-director, Leeds Playhouse) and Sleeping Beauty (writer-director, Dukes Theatre).

Writer Daniel Bye said “I've loved The Egg for years so I'm thrilled to be here - writing it has been huge fun and I can't wait to see the brilliant team's work bringing it to life”

Director Jenni Jackson said "I am delighted to be directing Robin Hood this Christmas at The Egg. The world Dan has created for families is full of adventure and excitement. It's a play full of outlaws, kings, and danger, but it's also full of friendship and asks questions about what it means to be a young person speaking truth to power. I am so excited to bring this bold, playful & physical story to the stage for Bath audiences to enjoy.”

Jenni Jackson is a Midlands born Latinx Anglo-Bolivian theatre-maker, movement director/choreographer and performer. Underpinning all her work, including ENDURANCE and WRESTLELADSWRESTLE, is the idea that space is intimately bound up with power. Her practice is interdisciplinary, intersectional, and inclusive, encompassing theatre-making, live art, contemporary dance, folk dance, martial arts, and co-creation. Jenni's work as a creative collaborator includes RSC, National Theatre, Shakespeare's Globe, Lyric Hammersmith, Young Vic, and the Royal Court. As a lead artist she has been supported by The Barbican, Battersea Arts Centre, The Lowry, HOME MCR, Factory International, Jerwood Arts, Oxford Playhouse, Sheffield Theatres, MGCFutures, and is an associate artist of Tangled Feet, Box of Tricks and Upstart Theatre.

The Egg at Theatre Royal Bath is the only theatre in the South West of England dedicated to producing and presenting work with exacting artistic standards for children and young people. A hub for creativity, learning and culture, the company presents a year-round programme of professional Performance for Young Audiences: the Incubator, an idea and artist development strand; Egg Productions, producing and touring work nationally and internationally; delivery of a Level 3 in Performing Arts in partnership with Bath College, the BTA; a Theatre School for ages 5 - adult; an adult creative learning programme; and the roll-out of The Wonderfund which distributes 5,000 free Egg tickets to state school children across the region each year, funded by benefactors and a year-round pay-it-forward scheme.

