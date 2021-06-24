RISE By Jordan Paris At The White Bear Theatre

'My name is Rex Carrow. You know my Voice. You know my name. It's time you knew my face.'

Rex Carrow was born into a world in turmoil. On the day of her birth, her city voted to build a wall around itself. Why? That's not important. What's important is what happened after the wall went up - and what Rex plans to do about it.

Spanning fifty years and taking place in one room in a former hospital, RISE depicts how rapidly inequality can grow and society can deteriorate when the outside world is prevented from watching.

A confrontational vision of the future, RISE is a dystopian reaction to a modern problem - examining the division of wealth through a gritty, darkly humorous lens.

Nancy Sullivan (Call the Midwife, After Life) directs this debut play from Jordan Paris (Harry Potter and The Cursed Child), with the production being co-produced by emerging company Metamorph Theatre (The Good Landlord, Scab) and critically acclaimed new writing veterans Encompass Productions (Bare Essentials, Chummy).

RISE will premiere at the White Bear Theatre, Kennington on 23rd July as part of Homecoming: A New Theatre Festival. Tickets are now on sale.

www.encompassproductions.co.uk

www.metamorphtheatre.co.uk