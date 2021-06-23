RIOT ACT Will Be Performed at Oldham Coliseum, Manchester Next Month

Direct from the West End and two UK tours, Riot Act is a breathtaking, rip-roaring, white-knuckle ride through six decades of queer history. This tender and very personal show takes the audience on a journey from the 1960s Stonewall riots through the 1980s AIDS crisis to the present day.

Pulling no punches, the hilarious and inspiring verbatim play is a call to arms created from interviews with three key-players in the history of the LGBTQ+ rights movement - Michael Anthony Nozzi; a survivor of the Stonewall Riots, Lavina Co-op; an alternative '70s drag artist, and Paul Burston; '90s London AIDS activist.

Provocative, truthful, funny, political, this critically acclaimed audience favourite explores real-life stories of queerness, sexuality, activism, addiction, family, childhood, love, sex, drag, community, togetherness, conflict, identity, youth, ageing, loss featuring fierce queens and a Hollywood diva.

Alexis Gregory, creator and performer of Riot Act, said: "I'm really excited to be at Oldham Coliseum this summer. It's a continued honour to perform these three extraordinary real-life queer stories, as interest in queer issues and queer history, rightly and very excitingly expands. These stories are shared from within the centre of the LGBTQ+ community, exploring our complex lives with passion, respect, fire, and brutal honesty....and a fair few one-liners too. I really look forward to performing for the Oldham audience and meeting everyone."

Director Rikki Beadle-Blair added: "Watching the audience is as revelatory - and entertaining - as watching the show."

Riot Act sections were performed at the relaunch of Curve (Leicester) and Heaven nightclub (for LGBT salon Polari) in May and online for Channel 4. Upcoming dates include sections at outdoor LGBTQ+ wellbeing festival Soul Pride (July) and the full show will be performed, alongside the Oldham date, at two different venues for Soho House in September. Alexis is currently working on developing a digital online version of Riot Act.

The performance takes place on Wednesday 21 July 2021 at Oldham Coliseum (main house), Fairbottom Street, Oldham, OL1 3SW.