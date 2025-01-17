REVENGE: AFTER THE LEVOYAH Performances Added At The Yard Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



REVENGE: After The Levoyah - Nick Cassenbaum's outrageous comedy-heist about two twins, one ex-gangster, and a very messy plot to kidnap Jeremy Corbyn has added extra dates at The Yard Theatre having achieved both critical acclaim and sold-out performances. Performances will now end on 1 February.

Writer Nick Cassembaum said, "The response to REVENGE: After the Levoyah has been overwhelming. When I started writing this play- a wild romp across Jewish Essex that culminates in a heist to kidnap Jeremy Corbyn, we knew it would make people laugh - but what's moved me most is how deeply audiences and critics are connecting with the bigger questions underneath. What does it mean to be Jewish in London right now? How do we respond to fear? It's wild and joyful, yes, but it's also speaking to something urgent in our community. The fact we're adding more shows means more people get to be part of that conversation from all political persuasions and across generations, and that means everything."

Extra performances added -

Weds 22 Jan at 2:30 pm

Weds 29 Jan at 9 pm

Fri 31 Jan at 9 pm

Sat 1 Feb at 4:30 pm

Sat 1 Feb at 9 pm

2019. Jewish Essex. One funeral. Two twins. And a 80-year-old ex-gangster with a plan that's absolutely meshugge.

Malcolm Spivak's had enough. Fresh from their grandfather's funeral, he corners twins Dan and Lauren with a proposition: help him kidnap Jeremy Corbyn. Yes, really. What follows is a chaotic Jewish heist comedy that blends madcap comedy and biting political satire.

Nick Cassenbaum's (Fringe First winner and Popcorn Writer's Award nominee) explosive 5★ show, directed by Emma Jude Harris, rips through antisemitism in the diaspora, the dangers of collective hysteria, and how far you can throw a jar of chraine from a moving vehicle.

Writer Nick Cassenbaum's work seeks to build a whole world through storytelling, collaboration and humour. His work has toured internationally, selling out in venues around the world. He has written plays, created and performed solo work, and made street performances in collaboration with some of the country's most celebrated venues, including The Royal Court, Soho Theatre, and Battersea Arts Centre. He has an MA from Goldsmiths in Writing for Performance and is a graduate of the Royal Court Young Writers Programme. He is a co-artistic director of take stock exchange.

Emma Jude Harris is a Jewish director, dramaturg, and researcher who works across forms including opera, new writing, live art, and ‘classical' theatre to interrogate notions of canonicity and genre. She trained at the Central School of Speech and Drama. Her Directing includes: The Retreat (Finborough Theatre), Antisemitism: A Musical (Camden People's Theatre), Cabildo (Wilton's Music Hall and Arcola Theatre), The Agency (Tête à Tête), The Telephone (live-streamed opera), sorry did I wake you (Tristan Bates), and Ares (VAULT). Dramaturgy includes Watch On The Rhine (Donmar Warehouse), as well as research consulting on Venice Preserved (RSC) and Absolute Hell (National Theatre).

Gemma Barnett is an award-winning actor, writer, and poet. In 2020 Gemma won the 2020 Off-West End Award for Best Actor in a Play for her solo performance as Rory in A Hundred Words for Snow at Trafalgar Studios. Other recent theatre credits include Dr Korczak's Example (Leeds Playhouse), The Beach House (Park Theatre), and The Invincibles (Queens Theatre), directed by James Grieve. Gemma's TV and Film credits include Preggo, Miss, and Casualty.

More published writing work can be found in Propel Literary Magazine, Hey Alma, the AUB Poetry Prize Anthology, and Verve Poetry Press. Her poem My Abortion Was Funny was selected for the Verve Poetry Festival Anthology on Protest and commended for the Outspoken Poetry Prize 2023 at Southbank Centre.

Dylan Corbett-Bader's credits at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art include King Lear, The Seagull, Consent, and Spring Awakening. Film and television include The Tattooist of Auschwitz, We Were The Lucky Ones, and A Haunting in Venice.

Comments