Programme Highlights Announced For The Return Of B-SIDE Hip-Hop Festival

Birmingham Hippodrome and Bullring & Grand Central have announced details of the programme for B-SIDE Hip-Hop Festival, the free annual festival that brings together extraordinary artists and breath-taking acts from across all four elements of Hip-Hop: breakin', graffiti, DJ'ing and MC'ing.

After a year online due to the pandemic, and then a year where the festival took place in Coventry as part of City of Culture 2021, B-SIDE Hip-Hop Festival returns to the heart of Birmingham, with events taking place across the city from 11 - 19 June; from the main stage of the Hippodrome, to Digbeth, to Bullring & Grand Central and beyond. Presented as part of the Birmingham 2022 Festival, and showcasing UK and International Artists, B-SIDE Hip-Hop Festival is THE Hip-Hop event of the year!

Highlights include:

Punch Records Rap Cypher event in Digbeth, launching B-SIDE Hip-Hop Festival

A large new bespoke mural painted onto the back of the Hippodrome by legendary Graffiti artists including Brim and Gent 48

The return of Sadlers Wells' Breakin' Convention Emerge and See, which gives Hip Hop artists the opportunity to develop a new idea or existing piece for the stage

Workshops with leading Waacking dancer Princess Lockerooo and Menno van Gorp, one of the most accomplished B-Boys on the Breaking Scene

Workshops and performances by Afroflux and Fluxcon; a series of talks, art, DJs, live graffiti and music performances throughout the Hippodrome

Break Mission x B-SIDE International Dance Championships Grand Finals at Bullring & Grand Central

Graham Callister, Director of Festivals at Birmingham Hippodrome said, "We are delighted to be working with brilliant partners to deliver a full week of celebrations next month packed with workshops, graffiti trails and opportunities to see some of the best international Hip-Hop dancers at the Hippodrome and across the city"

Danielle Bozward, Marketing Manager at Bullring & Grand Central said, "We are so pleased to be working with the Hippodrome and B-SIDE festival partners again. Our visitors can enjoy world class dance in the centre, alongside pop up graffiti outside on Sunday 19 June, it's set to be a fantastic way to end the festival"

Full listings can be found at birminghamhippodrome.com/bside