Programme Highlights Announced For The Return Of B-SIDE Hip-Hop Festival
B-SIDE Hip-Hop Festival returns to the heart of Birmingham, with events taking place across the city from 11 - 19 June.
Birmingham Hippodrome and Bullring & Grand Central have announced details of the programme for B-SIDE Hip-Hop Festival, the free annual festival that brings together extraordinary artists and breath-taking acts from across all four elements of Hip-Hop: breakin', graffiti, DJ'ing and MC'ing.
After a year online due to the pandemic, and then a year where the festival took place in Coventry as part of City of Culture 2021, B-SIDE Hip-Hop Festival returns to the heart of Birmingham, with events taking place across the city from 11 - 19 June; from the main stage of the Hippodrome, to Digbeth, to Bullring & Grand Central and beyond. Presented as part of the Birmingham 2022 Festival, and showcasing UK and International Artists, B-SIDE Hip-Hop Festival is THE Hip-Hop event of the year!
Highlights include:
- Punch Records Rap Cypher event in Digbeth, launching B-SIDE Hip-Hop Festival
- A large new bespoke mural painted onto the back of the Hippodrome by legendary Graffiti artists including Brim and Gent 48
- The return of Sadlers Wells' Breakin' Convention Emerge and See, which gives Hip Hop artists the opportunity to develop a new idea or existing piece for the stage
- Workshops with leading Waacking dancer Princess Lockerooo and Menno van Gorp, one of the most accomplished B-Boys on the Breaking Scene
- Workshops and performances by Afroflux and Fluxcon; a series of talks, art, DJs, live graffiti and music performances throughout the Hippodrome
- Break Mission x B-SIDE International Dance Championships Grand Finals at Bullring & Grand Central
Graham Callister, Director of Festivals at Birmingham Hippodrome said, "We are delighted to be working with brilliant partners to deliver a full week of celebrations next month packed with workshops, graffiti trails and opportunities to see some of the best international Hip-Hop dancers at the Hippodrome and across the city"
Danielle Bozward, Marketing Manager at Bullring & Grand Central said, "We are so pleased to be working with the Hippodrome and B-SIDE festival partners again. Our visitors can enjoy world class dance in the centre, alongside pop up graffiti outside on Sunday 19 June, it's set to be a fantastic way to end the festival"
Full listings can be found at birminghamhippodrome.com/bside