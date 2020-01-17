Pop Classics Head To Parr Hall With George Michael Tribute

Get ready for an unforgettable evening celebrating the sound of a global superstar as a top tribute returns with a brand-new show.

Fastlove is returning to town this January with another dose of George Michael magic as part of its new Everything She Wants tour.

Direct from London's West End, this spectacular stage show takes music fans on a journey from the moving Jesus to a Child and Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me through to upbeat classics, I'm Your Man and Wake Me Up.

Featuring the sensational saxophonist Ed Barker, who performed the solo on Cowboys and Angels in George Michael's 2012 Symphonica Tour, this is set to be one show-stopping extravaganza you don't want to miss.

Coming to Parr Hall on Friday 24 January, this feel-good show will have you getting up (to get down) to all your favourite songs, including Careless Whisper, Freedom, Faith and more!

Tickets on sale now; visit parrhall.culturewarrington.org or call Box Office on 01925 442345.





