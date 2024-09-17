Photos: WHAT WE TALK ABOUT WHEN WE TALK ABOUT ANNE FRANK In Rehearsal

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Go inside the rehearsal room for What We Talk About When We Talk About Anne Frank, a new serious comedy by Nathan Englander. See photos of the cast below.

The show is based on his acclaimed 2011 short story in The New Yorker, directed by Patrick Marber, open at the Marylebone Theatre 4 October to 23 November 2024, with a national press night on Monday 14 October.

Joining the previously announced West Wing, Scandal and The Big Bang Theory star Joshua Malina, making his London theatre debut as ‘Phil’, will be Caroline Catz (best known for her roles as ‘Louisa’ in ITV’s Doc Martin and ‘DI Helen Morton’ in DCI Banks also for ITV) as ‘Debbie’, Dorothea Myer-Bennett (Offie Award-winning actress whose extensive stage credits include Nachtland at the Young Vic and in Leopoldstadt in the West End, both directed by Patrick Marber) as ‘Shoshana’, Simon Yadoo (recently seen in Love’s Labour’s Lost and The School for Scandal on tour for Changeling Theatre) as ‘Yerucham’ and Gabriel Howell (most recently seen in The Unfriend at Chichester and in the West End, and soon to be starring in the live action adaptation of How to Train Your Dragon) as ‘Trevor’.

