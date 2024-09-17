News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: WHAT WE TALK ABOUT WHEN WE TALK ABOUT ANNE FRANK In Rehearsal

The show will open at the Marylebone Theatre 4 October to 23 November 2024, with a national press night on Monday 14 October.

By: Sep. 17, 2024
Go inside the rehearsal room for What We Talk About When We Talk About Anne Frank, a new serious comedy by Nathan Englander. See photos of the cast below.

The show is based on his acclaimed 2011 short story in The New Yorker, directed by Patrick Marber, open at the Marylebone Theatre 4 October to 23 November 2024, with a national press night on Monday 14 October.

Joining the previously announced West Wing, Scandal and The Big Bang Theory star Joshua Malina, making his London theatre debut as ‘Phil’, will be Caroline Catz (best known for her roles as ‘Louisa’ in ITV’s Doc Martin and ‘DI Helen Morton’ in DCI Banks also for ITV) as ‘Debbie’, Dorothea Myer-Bennett (Offie Award-winning actress whose extensive stage credits include Nachtland at the Young Vic and in Leopoldstadt  in the West End, both directed by Patrick Marber) as ‘Shoshana’, Simon Yadoo (recently seen in Love’s Labour’s Lost and The School for Scandal on tour for Changeling Theatre) as ‘Yerucham’ and Gabriel Howell (most recently seen in The Unfriend at Chichester and in the West End, and soon to be starring in the live action adaptation of How to Train Your Dragon) as ‘Trevor’.

Photo Credit: Mark Senior

Caroline Catz, Joshua Malina
Caroline Catz, Joshua Malina

Caroline Catz, Dorothea Myer-Bennett
Caroline Catz, Dorothea Myer-Bennett

Dorothea Myer-Bennett, Simon Yadoo
Dorothea Myer-Bennett, Simon Yadoo

Gabriel Howell, Simon Yadoo and Company
Gabriel Howell, Simon Yadoo and Company

Gabriel Howell and Joshua Malina
Gabriel Howell and Joshua Malina

Gabriel Howell and the Cast
Gabriel Howell and the Cast

Caroline Catz, Joshua Malina, Dorothea Myer-Bennet
Caroline Catz, Joshua Malina, Dorothea Myer-Bennet

Caroline Catz, Simon Yadoo, Dorothea Myer-Bennet
Caroline Catz, Simon Yadoo, Dorothea Myer-Bennet

Patrick Marber and the Company
Patrick Marber and the Company

Nathan Englander, Dorothea Myer-Bennet
Nathan Englander, Dorothea Myer-Bennet



