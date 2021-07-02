Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Rehearsals for STONES IN HIS POCKETS 25th Anniversary Production

pixeltracker

Stones in His Pockets follows a small village that is turned upside down by the arrival of a Hollywood studio to film the latest historical blockbuster.

Jul. 2, 2021  

Set in rural Ireland, Stones in His Pockets follows a small village that is turned upside down by the arrival of a Hollywood studio to film the latest historical blockbuster. Told through the eyes of local lads Charlie Conlon and Jake Quinn, who are employed as extras, it soon becomes clear that Tinseltown's romanticised dream of Ireland is a long way from reality.

Directed by Matthew McElhinney, son of the playwright and the play's original director Ian McElhinney, this new production at the Barn Theatre promises to bring an authentic rediscovery of the worldwide phenomenon, which has won numerous awards including both the Olivier and Evening Standard Awards for Best New Comedy, as well as three Tony nominations on Broadway.

The 25th Anniversary production, which is currently rehearsing in Belfast, will star Northern Irish actors Shaun Blaney as Jake and Gerard McCabe as Charlie with direction by Matthew McElhinney, design by Gregor Donnelly, choreography by Fleur Mellor, lighting design by Sam Rowcliffe-Tanner, sound design by Harry Smith, AV design by Benjamin Collins and Alex Tabrizi and Denise Cleal as costume supervisor.

Stones in His Pockets runs in Cirencester from 27 July - 22 August with tickets now on sale from £11.50 at barntheatre.org.uk.

Photo credit: Neil Harrison

Photos: Rehearsals for STONES IN HIS POCKETS 25th Anniversary Production
Gerard McCabe, Fleur Mellor and Shaun Blaney

Photos: Rehearsals for STONES IN HIS POCKETS 25th Anniversary Production
Fleur Mellor

Photos: Rehearsals for STONES IN HIS POCKETS 25th Anniversary Production
Gerard McCabe, Fleur Mellor and Shaun Blaney

Photos: Rehearsals for STONES IN HIS POCKETS 25th Anniversary Production
Gerard McCabe

Photos: Rehearsals for STONES IN HIS POCKETS 25th Anniversary Production
Shaun Blaney, Gerard McCabe and Fleur Mellor

Photos: Rehearsals for STONES IN HIS POCKETS 25th Anniversary Production
Shaun Blaney


Related Articles View More UK Regional Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Christopher Fitzgerald
Christopher Fitzgerald
Donna Lynne Champlin
Donna Lynne Champlin
Jacqueline B. Arnold
Jacqueline B. Arnold

More Hot Stories For You

  • Folk Music Band Santouto and The Laila Choir to Present Traditional Music Concert
  • What Questions Do You Have About Live Theater's Return?
  • Steppin' Out Jazz Band Pays Tribute to Nancy Wilson at Technopolis 20
  • Jazz Music Evening Series at Technopolis 20 Presents Ioannis Vafeas Quartet