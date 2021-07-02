Photos: Rehearsals for STONES IN HIS POCKETS 25th Anniversary Production

Set in rural Ireland, Stones in His Pockets follows a small village that is turned upside down by the arrival of a Hollywood studio to film the latest historical blockbuster. Told through the eyes of local lads Charlie Conlon and Jake Quinn, who are employed as extras, it soon becomes clear that Tinseltown's romanticised dream of Ireland is a long way from reality.

Directed by Matthew McElhinney, son of the playwright and the play's original director Ian McElhinney, this new production at the Barn Theatre promises to bring an authentic rediscovery of the worldwide phenomenon, which has won numerous awards including both the Olivier and Evening Standard Awards for Best New Comedy, as well as three Tony nominations on Broadway.

The 25th Anniversary production, which is currently rehearsing in Belfast, will star Northern Irish actors Shaun Blaney as Jake and Gerard McCabe as Charlie with direction by Matthew McElhinney, design by Gregor Donnelly, choreography by Fleur Mellor, lighting design by Sam Rowcliffe-Tanner, sound design by Harry Smith, AV design by Benjamin Collins and Alex Tabrizi and Denise Cleal as costume supervisor.

Stones in His Pockets runs in Cirencester from 27 July - 22 August with tickets now on sale from £11.50 at barntheatre.org.uk.