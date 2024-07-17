Photos: RED SPEEDO Opens This Week at Orange Tree Theatre

The production starring Finn Cole will run until 10 August.

By: Jul. 17, 2024
All new production photos have been released for Red Speedo at Orange Tree Theatre ahead of its opening night tomorrow. The production starring Finn Cole will then run until 10 August. Check out the photos below!

Set Designer: Anna Fleischle; Associate Set Designer: Cat Fuller; Costume Designer: Cat Fuller; Lighting Designer: Sally Ferguson; Sound Designer: Holly Khan; Casting Director: Matilda James CDG; Fight Director: Claire Llewellyn for RC Annie; Accent Coach: Aundrea Fudge

Ray lives to swim. He is within touching distance of international glory and a life-changing sponsorship deal. But everything changes when performance-enhancing drugs are discovered in the club’s refrigerator. As tensions run high, Ray’s brother wants them destroyed, his coach wants to call the authorities, his ex-girlfriend doesn’t want to know, and Ray wants the drugs back. A thriller played at the breakneck pace of an Olympic sprint, Red Speedo tackles the unforgiving weight of success in a world where the only crime is getting caught.

Lucas Hnath is one of America’s most exciting contemporary playwrights, whose A Doll’s House, Part 2 was recently seen at the Donmar Warehouse. Matthew Dunster directs this UK première, fresh from his hit West End productions of Shirley Valentine, 2:22 A Ghost Story and Hangmen.

Photo Credit: Johan Persson

Parker Lapaine and Finn Cole

Parker Lapaine and Finn Cole

Fraser James, Finn Cole, Ciaran Owens

Fraser James and Finn Cole

Finn Cole and Ciaran Owens

Finn Cole

Finn Cole

Finn Cole

Ciaran Owens



