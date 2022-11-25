Photos: Peter James Meets George Rainsford, His New Roy Grace, on Stage at Theatre Royal Brighton
George Rainsford (Casualty) will play famous Brighton based Detective Grace when the new stage play Wish You Were Dead visits Theatre Royal Brighton.
Yesterday Peter James met his new Roy Grace - George Rainsford - at Theatre Royal Brighton.
See photos below!
George Rainsford (Casualty) will play famous Brighton based Detective Grace when the new stage play Wish You Were Dead visits Theatre Royal Brighton from Monday 20 to Saturday 25 March 2023. Based on the series of "Grace" novels, Wish You Were Dead will also star Giovanna Fletcher (2:22 A Ghost Story) and Clive Mantle (Casualty, Game of Thrones). Leon Stewart will return to the role of DS Glenn Branson.
Photo credit: DFphotography / Danny Fitzpatrick
Peter James and George Rainsford
Peter James and George Rainsford
Peter James and George Rainsford
Peter James and George Rainsford
Peter James and George Rainsford
Peter James and George Rainsford
Peter James and George Rainsford
Peter James and George Rainsford
More Hot Stories For You
November 25, 2022
Raymond Gubbay Limited has announced details for the international soloists who’ll be coming to the UK to dance with the Varna International Ballet and Orchestra as the company visits the UK for the very first time in their 75-year history.
DICK WHITTINGTON is Coming to Warrington This Panto Season
November 25, 2022
Parr Hall's much loved family panto is making its return this festive season with the magical tale of Dick Whittington.
Octagon Theatre Bolton Unveil Their Spring/Summer 2023 Season
November 25, 2022
The Octagon Theatre have announced a jam-packed new programme set to entertain audiences next year. Learn more about the full lineup here!
Stoller Hall Announces 2023 Season
November 25, 2022
The Stoller Hall - one of Manchester's world leading music venues has announced that tickets for the first quarter of its 2023 season are now on sale. For one day only tomorrow – Friday 25th November – Fee Free Friday offers everybody the chance to purchase new season tickets for any concert minus all booking fees.
Storyhouse Announces Upcoming Christmas Programme
November 25, 2022
Storyhouse will be full of fantastic festive fun this Christmas with a packed programme of events and activities, many of them free to get everyone in the yuletide mood.