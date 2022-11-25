Photos: Peter James Meets George Rainsford, His New Roy Grace, on Stage at Theatre Royal Brighton

Yesterday Peter James met his new Roy Grace - George Rainsford - at Theatre Royal Brighton.

See photos below!

George Rainsford (Casualty) will play famous Brighton based Detective Grace when the new stage play Wish You Were Dead visits Theatre Royal Brighton from Monday 20 to Saturday 25 March 2023. Based on the series of "Grace" novels, Wish You Were Dead will also star Giovanna Fletcher (2:22 A Ghost Story) and Clive Mantle (Casualty, Game of Thrones). Leon Stewart will return to the role of DS Glenn Branson.