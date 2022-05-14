Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Opening Night of The Bath Festival, a Free Party in the City

About 20,000 people attended the event's first night.

May. 14, 2022  

Kicking off the summer festival season in style, the Bath Festival returned yesterday, with around 20 thousand festival goers taking to the streets for the festival's opening night Party in the City.

Celebrating the beginning of the festival, venues across the city opened their doors for a free night of live music and entertainment, reigniting the opening night tradition by bringing thousands of visitors together to fill the streets of the city. Partygoers enjoyed a night of folk, rock, classical, jazz, acoustic, swing and soul music at some of the city's most iconic venues.

This year's Bath festival will run from Friday 13 May to Saturday 21 May 2022 and will feature over 152 performers and 137 authors. Over the coming days, the city will welcome a host of well-known writers and musicians including Nobel Prize winning author Abdulrazak Gurnahand, comedian Phil Wang, and saxaphonist Jess Gillam. This year's festival programme also features the return of the highly successful guided 'Walking Tours' series, including 'Bath on Screen', which were originally introduced during the 2021 programme, inviting festival goers to explore the unique city.

﻿For full programme details visit: thebathfestival.org.uk

Take a look at some of the festival's performers below!

Photos: Opening Night of The Bath Festival, a Free Party in the City
The Roman Baths

Photos: Opening Night of The Bath Festival, a Free Party in the City
The Literature Lounge

Photos: Opening Night of The Bath Festival, a Free Party in the City
Tallis Scholars

Photos: Opening Night of The Bath Festival, a Free Party in the City
Snazzback Photo Credits: Sophie Jouvenaar

Photos: Opening Night of The Bath Festival, a Free Party in the City
Jess Gillam

Photos: Opening Night of The Bath Festival, a Free Party in the City
Jess Gillam

Photos: Opening Night of The Bath Festival, a Free Party in the City
Jeremy Denk

Photos: Opening Night of The Bath Festival, a Free Party in the City
Jeneba Kanneh-Mason

Photos: Opening Night of The Bath Festival, a Free Party in the City
Jarv...is

Photos: Opening Night of The Bath Festival, a Free Party in the City
Ionian Ilias Kadesha

Photos: Opening Night of The Bath Festival, a Free Party in the City
Empirical Jazz

Photos: Opening Night of The Bath Festival, a Free Party in the City
Colin Currie

Photos: Opening Night of The Bath Festival, a Free Party in the City
Carducci String Quartet

Photos: Opening Night of The Bath Festival, a Free Party in the City
BFO at Bath Abbey

Photos: Opening Night of The Bath Festival, a Free Party in the City
Bath Philarmonia

Photos: Opening Night of The Bath Festival, a Free Party in the City
Ariel Lanyi Photo Credits: Kaupo Kikkas



