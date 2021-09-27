Photos: Leeds Playhouse to Present Premiere of DRACULA: THE UNTOLD STORY

To coincide with Wednesday's opening night at Leeds Playhouse, production images have been released for the premiere of imitating the dog and Leeds Playhouse's production of Dracula: The Untold Story.

Dracula: The Untold Story, which will head out on a national tour after its two-week run in the Courtyard Theatre at Leeds Playhouse, is co-directed by Andrew Quick and Pete Brooks and feature in its cast Riana Duce, Matt Prendergast, and Adela Rajnović.

Just before midnight, as revellers celebrate the beginning of another year, a young woman enters Marylebone Police Station and confesses to a brutal murder.

She claims to be Mina Harker, the last living survivor of the intrepid group that witnessed Count Dracula's destruction 70 years before. But Mina Harker has not been seen since 1901. And if she were alive, she would be ninety years old.

As Mina confesses to events that are much more terrifying than in the original, she retells the events of Bram Stoker's classic novel. She claims it's the true story. The untold story. And she must tell it now, before sunrise, before it's too late, before...

Unfolding on stage as a live graphic novel, Dracula: The Untold Story is a chilling new version of the classic gothic vampire tale that you thought you knew so well.

Dracula: The Untold Story runs at Leeds Playhouse until 9 October before touring to Liverpool Playhouse, Derby Theatre, Dukes Lancaster, Watford Palace Theatre, Mercury Theatre Colchester and finally The Lowry, Salford Quays.

For more info on visit https://www.imitatingthedog.co.uk/dracula/ and https://leedsplayhouse.org.uk/events/dracula-the-untold-story/