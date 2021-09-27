Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
TONY AWARDS WINNERS - COMPLETE LIST Click Here

Photos: Leeds Playhouse to Present Premiere of DRACULA: THE UNTOLD STORY

pixeltracker

Just before midnight, as revellers celebrate the beginning of another year, a young woman enters Marylebone Police Station and confesses to a brutal murder.

Sep. 27, 2021  

To coincide with Wednesday's opening night at Leeds Playhouse, production images have been released for the premiere of imitating the dog and Leeds Playhouse's production of Dracula: The Untold Story.

Check them out below!

Dracula: The Untold Story, which will head out on a national tour after its two-week run in the Courtyard Theatre at Leeds Playhouse, is co-directed by Andrew Quick and Pete Brooks and feature in its cast Riana Duce, Matt Prendergast, and Adela Rajnović.

Just before midnight, as revellers celebrate the beginning of another year, a young woman enters Marylebone Police Station and confesses to a brutal murder.

She claims to be Mina Harker, the last living survivor of the intrepid group that witnessed Count Dracula's destruction 70 years before. But Mina Harker has not been seen since 1901. And if she were alive, she would be ninety years old.

As Mina confesses to events that are much more terrifying than in the original, she retells the events of Bram Stoker's classic novel. She claims it's the true story. The untold story. And she must tell it now, before sunrise, before it's too late, before...


Unfolding on stage as a live graphic novel, Dracula: The Untold Story is a chilling new version of the classic gothic vampire tale that you thought you knew so well.

Dracula: The Untold Story runs at Leeds Playhouse until 9 October before touring to Liverpool Playhouse, Derby Theatre, Dukes Lancaster, Watford Palace Theatre, Mercury Theatre Colchester and finally The Lowry, Salford Quays.

For more info on visit https://www.imitatingthedog.co.uk/dracula/ and https://leedsplayhouse.org.uk/events/dracula-the-untold-story/

Photos: Leeds Playhouse to Present Premiere of DRACULA: THE UNTOLD STORY
Adela Rajnovic, Riana Duce & Matt Prendergast

Photos: Leeds Playhouse to Present Premiere of DRACULA: THE UNTOLD STORY
Adela Rajnovic, Matt Prendergast & Riana Duce

Photos: Leeds Playhouse to Present Premiere of DRACULA: THE UNTOLD STORY
Adela Rajnovic & Riana Duce

Photos: Leeds Playhouse to Present Premiere of DRACULA: THE UNTOLD STORY
Adela Rajnovic, Riana Duce & Matt Prendergast

Photos: Leeds Playhouse to Present Premiere of DRACULA: THE UNTOLD STORY
Riana Duce

Photos: Leeds Playhouse to Present Premiere of DRACULA: THE UNTOLD STORY
Riana Duce, Adela Rajnovic & Matt Prendergast


Related Articles View More UK Regional Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Dan DeLuca Photo
Dan DeLuca
Drew Gasparini Photo
Drew Gasparini
Mandy Gonzalez Photo
Mandy Gonzalez

More Hot Stories For You

  • The Studio Players Announce Cast For BAREFOOT IN THE PARK
  • The Comedy SOCIAL SECURITY Opens The Off Broadway Palm's Season
  • Tickets For COME FROM AWAY at the Kravis Center Go On Sale October 2
  • Florida Rep Announces New Safety Guidelines