Photos: Inside Rehearsal For WHEN DARKNESS FALLS at the Park Theatre

The production stars Will Barton as John Blondel and Alex Phelps as The Speaker.

Jul. 29, 2021  

All new rehearsal images have been releaesd for the spine-chilling ghost story, WHEN DARKNESS FALLS, opening at the Park Theatre, London from 18 August playing through to 4 September with a press night on 23 August 2021, before going on tour.

On the small island of Guernsey, local history teacher, John Blondel, runs the Island's only Historical Society. Tonight, as part of the Society's weekly vlog, a young writer who has been researching the island's mysterious and often frightening folklore, has been invited to give a talk. As his seemingly innocent stories unfold - many of which are based on true events - it isn't long before they reveal dark pasts, disturbing truths and unforgettable terrors.


WHEN DARKNESS FALLS is written by James Milton and Paul Morrissey. The production is directed by Paul Morrissey, with illusions by John Bulleid, and designed by Justin Williams, with lighting by Bethany Gupwell and sound by Daniel Higgott.

WHEN DARKNESS FALLS is produced at Park Theatre by Paul Morrissey Limited, Chris Wheeler and Molly Morris, in association with Glynis Henderson Productions, Jason Haigh-Ellery, Dawn Smalberg and Bev Ragovoy and Park Theatre.

