Photos: Inside Rehearsal For THE ENORMOUS CROCODILE at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre

Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre, The Roald Dahl Story Company and Leeds Playhouse have released first look rehearsal photos for London run of new musical The Enormous Crocodile. The production plays daytime performances at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre 17 May – 8 June 2024

This snaptastic musical extravaganza based on Roald Dahl’s wickedly funny The Enormous Crocodile, features a menagerie of inventive puppets, unforgettable toe-tapping tunes and mischievous audience interaction. The production plays daytime performances in the main auditorium.

The company includes: Joanna Adaran (marking her professional stage debut) as Trunky, Audrey Brisson (Into the Woods; Amélie The Musical) as Roly Poly Bird, Laura Buhagiar (Seize the Cheese A New Musical) as Swing, Malinda Parris (The Little Big Things; & Juliet) as The Enormous Crocodile, Nuwan Hugh Perera (The Lord of the Rings: A Musical Tale; Life of Pi) as Humpy Rumpy, and Elise Zavou (Heathers; Fantastically Great Women Who Changed The World) as Muggle Wump/Teacher.

Creatives include Phij Adams (Music Technology & Ambleton Programmer); Daisy Beattie (Associate Puppet Designer & Puppet Supervisor); Tom Brady (Orchestrations, Arrangements & Music Supervisor); Fly Davis (Set & Costume Designer); Johnny Edwards (Associate Sound Designer); Aundrea Fudge (Voice Coach); Tom Gibbons (Sound Designer); Tash Holway (Associate Director); James Hasset (Season Associate Sound Designer); Jessica Hung Han Yun (Lighting Designer); Vicki Igbokwe-Ozoagu(Choreographer); Avye Leventis (Associate Puppetry Director); Bryony Jarvis Taylor CDG (Casting Director); Emily Lim (Developer & Director); Toby Olié (Co-Director & Puppetry Designer); Màth Roberts (Music Director). Photo Credit: Johan Persson

