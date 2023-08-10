Photos: Inside Rehearsal For THE BOOK THIEF

All new rehearsal images have been released for the new musical THE BOOK THIEF. The Book Thief opens at Coventry’s Belgrade Theatre from 11 - 16 September followed by Leicester’s Curve Theatre from 29 September - 14 October.

Check out the photos below!

The cast of THE BOOK THIEF includes Obioma Ugoala as Narrator, Mina Anwar as Rosa Hubermann, Jack Lord as Hans Hubermann and Daniel Krikler as Max Vandenburg. Joining them are Storytellers Matthew Caputo as Referee, Katy Clayton as Liesel’s Mother, Oonagh Cox as Nurse, Mark Dugdale as Alex Steiner, Michał Horowicz as Max’s Mother, Thomas-Lee Kidd as Mayor Hermann, Anu Ogunmefun as Swing, Simon Oskarsson as Swing, Corinna Powlesland as Social Worker, Purvi Parmar as Barbara Steiner, Wendy Somerville as Ilsa Hermann, Edwin Ray as Walter Kugler, Lee V G as Gravedigger and Russell Wilcox as Wolfgang Edel. Liesel Meminger will be played by Tilly-Raye Bayer, Mollie Casserley and Eirini Louskou and Rudy Steiner will be played by Thommy Bailey Vine, Preston Cropp and Oliver Gordon.

“The year: 1940. The place: Nazi Germany. The world is holding its breath, and Death is busier than ever.”

By her brother’s graveside, 12-year-old Liesel steals a book abandoned in the snow - her first act of book thievery. Soon she is stealing from libraries, churches, and book burnings. But these are dangerous times for a girl with a curious mind. When her foster family hides a Jewish boxer in their cellar, Liesel learns that words are so much more than letters on a page - they hold power. As the Nazi regime wields words as weapons, Liesel, determined to fight back, picks up her pen and starts to write…

A mesmerising new musical based on Markus Zusak‘s international bestselling novel, The Book Thief is adapted by award-winning bestselling author Jodi Picoult (My Sister’s Keeper) and Timothy Allen McDonald (Roald Dahl’s James and the Giant Peach, Between the Lines) with music and lyrics by Elyssa Samsel and Kate Anderson (Central Park AppleTV+)

Photo Credit: Steve Gregson