Photos: Inside Rehearsal For National Youth Theatre's ADA

New rehearsal images have been released of National Youth Theatre’s forthcoming production Ada, written by Rebecca Manley and directed by Andrew Whyment especially for young audiences. The production opens at National Youth Theatre’s Workshop Theatre from 1 December, and plays until 9 December. Tickets are on sale now.

Check out the photos below!

Meet Ada Lovelace - the world's first computer programmer. Ada follows a contemporary teenager’s adventure with the legendary Victorian mathematician, as they both face their fears about family, change and identity. Leaping through space and time and meeting some larger-than-life characters along the way, from a useless prime minister to Queen Victoria herself, Ada is an ideal show for schools and family audiences this December.

Ada has also announced its full cast, consisting of Leo Corbitt, Mark Crawley, Kira Golightly, Lydia Milne, Kijana Mihajlovski, Taz Rahman, Stella Saltibus and El Simons.

Alongside Manley and Whyment, the creative team consists of Laura Ann Price (Set & Costume Design), John Patrick Elliott (Composer), Jack Hathaway (Lighting Designer), Jamie Lu (Sound Designer), Malik Nashad Sharpe (Movement Director), Sarah Frankcom (Dramaturg), Elly Roberts (Assistant Director - NYT Member), Josh Mathieson (Voice), Sean Laing & Jack Greenyer (Production Manager), Company Stage Manager (Beth Pratt), Sophy Leys Johnston (Stage Manager), Madeleine Edis (Costume Supervisor) and Sophie Andrews (Wardrobe Manager).