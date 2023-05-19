Photos: Inside Opening Night of GREATEST DAYS: THE MUSICAL At The Palace Theatre

Last night, Greatest Days: The Musical celebrated the beginning of the show's Manchester dates at the Palace Theatre. Guests in attendance included Bianca Gascoigne alongside stars from Coronation Street and Waterloo Road. See photos from the event below.

Greatest Days: The Musical stars Kym Marsh as Rachel and daughter Emilie Cunliffe as Young Rachel alongside Taylor Alman, Charlotte Anne Steen, Holly Ashton, Hannah Brown, Kalifa Burton, Benjamin Cameron, Jamie Corner, Archie Durrant, Regan Gascoigne, Kitty Harris, Bayley Hart, Keith Henderson, Karen Holmes, Christopher D. Hunt , Evangeline Jarvis-Jones, Rachel Marwood, Mari McGinlay, Jamie-Rose Monk, Mary Moore, Alexanda O'Reilly and Alan Stocks.

Greatest Days: The Musical is written by Tim Firth, with co-direction by Stacey Haynes and Tim Firth, Choreography by Aaron Renfree, Set & Costume Design by Lucy Osborne, Lighting Design by Rob Casey and Sound Design by Tony Gayle. The UK and Ireland Tour of Greatest Days by Tim Firth - The Official Take That Musical is produced by Adam Kenwright for Kindred Partners.

Greatest Days: The Musical was originally produced as The Band by David Pugh & Dafydd Rogers + Take That. The UK tour of The Band originally opened at Manchester Opera House in September 2017, breaking box office records along the way.

Photo Credit: Phil Tragen