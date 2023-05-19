Photos: Inside Opening Night of GREATEST DAYS: THE MUSICAL At The Palace Theatre

Guests in attendance included Bianca Gascoigne alongside stars from Coronation Street and Waterloo Road.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Sir Cliff Richard, Janey Godley, Stephanie Beacham, Christopher Biggins, Gloria Hunniford Photo 1 Sir Cliff Richard, Janey Godley, Stephanie Beacham, Christopher Biggins, Gloria Hunniford Will Play The Fringe at Prestonfield
The World Premiere Of TO WONG FOO The Musical Will Open At Hope Mill Theatre in October Photo 2 The World Premiere Of TO WONG FOO The Musical Will Open At Hope Mill Theatre in October
Feature: The Show Must Eurovision – A Celebration of Musical Theatre Eurovision Song Con Photo 3 Musical Theatre Eurovision Song Contest Stars
Review: THE SUSPICIONS OF MR WHICHER, The Watermill Theatre Photo 4 Review: THE SUSPICIONS OF MR WHICHER, The Watermill Theatre

Last night, Greatest Days: The Musical celebrated the beginning of the show's Manchester dates at the Palace Theatre. Guests in attendance included Bianca Gascoigne alongside stars from Coronation Street and Waterloo Road. See photos from the event below.

Greatest Days: The Musical stars Kym Marsh as Rachel and daughter Emilie Cunliffe as Young Rachel alongside Taylor Alman, Charlotte Anne Steen, Holly Ashton, Hannah Brown, Kalifa Burton, Benjamin Cameron, Jamie Corner, Archie Durrant, Regan Gascoigne, Kitty Harris, Bayley Hart, Keith Henderson, Karen Holmes, Christopher D. Hunt , Evangeline Jarvis-Jones, Rachel Marwood, Mari McGinlay, Jamie-Rose Monk, Mary Moore, Alexanda O'Reilly and Alan Stocks.

Greatest Days: The Musical is written by Tim Firth, with co-direction by Stacey Haynes and Tim Firth, Choreography by Aaron Renfree, Set & Costume Design by Lucy Osborne, Lighting Design by Rob Casey and Sound Design by Tony Gayle. The UK and Ireland Tour of Greatest Days by Tim Firth - The Official Take That Musical is produced by Adam Kenwright for Kindred Partners.

Greatest Days: The Musical was originally produced as The Band by David Pugh & Dafydd Rogers + Take That. The UK tour of The Band originally opened at Manchester Opera House in September 2017, breaking box office records along the way.

Photo Credit: Phil Tragen

Review: THE SUSPICIONS OF MR WHICHER, The Watermill Theatre
Regan Gascoigne

Review: THE SUSPICIONS OF MR WHICHER, The Watermill Theatre
Rachel Marwood

Review: THE SUSPICIONS OF MR WHICHER, The Watermill Theatre
Mollie Gallagher

Review: THE SUSPICIONS OF MR WHICHER, The Watermill Theatre
Mary Moore

Review: THE SUSPICIONS OF MR WHICHER, The Watermill Theatre
Mari Mcginlay

Review: THE SUSPICIONS OF MR WHICHER, The Watermill Theatre
The Boy Band

Review: THE SUSPICIONS OF MR WHICHER, The Watermill Theatre
Taylor Alman

Review: THE SUSPICIONS OF MR WHICHER, The Watermill Theatre
Stacey Haynes

Review: THE SUSPICIONS OF MR WHICHER, The Watermill Theatre
Sonia Ibrahim

Review: THE SUSPICIONS OF MR WHICHER, The Watermill Theatre
Ryan Clayton

Review: THE SUSPICIONS OF MR WHICHER, The Watermill Theatre
Antony Cotton

Review: THE SUSPICIONS OF MR WHICHER, The Watermill Theatre
Alexandra Mardell

Review: THE SUSPICIONS OF MR WHICHER, The Watermill Theatre
Alexand O'Reilly

Review: THE SUSPICIONS OF MR WHICHER, The Watermill Theatre
Aaron Renfree

Review: THE SUSPICIONS OF MR WHICHER, The Watermill Theatre
Holly Ashton

Review: THE SUSPICIONS OF MR WHICHER, The Watermill Theatre
Hannah Brown

Review: THE SUSPICIONS OF MR WHICHER, The Watermill Theatre
Evangeline Jarvis

Review: THE SUSPICIONS OF MR WHICHER, The Watermill Theatre
Emilie Cunliffe

Review: THE SUSPICIONS OF MR WHICHER, The Watermill Theatre
Elle Mulvaney

Review: THE SUSPICIONS OF MR WHICHER, The Watermill Theatre
Cast and Creatives of THE GREATEST DAY

Review: THE SUSPICIONS OF MR WHICHER, The Watermill Theatre
Bianca Gascoigne

Review: THE SUSPICIONS OF MR WHICHER, The Watermill Theatre
Christopher D. Hunt and Kym Marsh

Review: THE SUSPICIONS OF MR WHICHER, The Watermill Theatre
Liam Scholes

Review: THE SUSPICIONS OF MR WHICHER, The Watermill Theatre
Kym Marsh

Review: THE SUSPICIONS OF MR WHICHER, The Watermill Theatre
Kitty Harris

Review: THE SUSPICIONS OF MR WHICHER, The Watermill Theatre
Kalifa Burton

Review: THE SUSPICIONS OF MR WHICHER, The Watermill Theatre
J Sky

Review: THE SUSPICIONS OF MR WHICHER, The Watermill Theatre
Rose Monk

Review: THE SUSPICIONS OF MR WHICHER, The Watermill Theatre
Jamie Corner

Review: THE SUSPICIONS OF MR WHICHER, The Watermill Theatre
Rachel Marwood, Kitty Harris

Review: THE SUSPICIONS OF MR WHICHER, The Watermill Theatre
Matthew Wesley, Stacey Haynes

Review: THE SUSPICIONS OF MR WHICHER, The Watermill Theatre
Mari Mcginlay, Jamie Rose Monk

Review: THE SUSPICIONS OF MR WHICHER, The Watermill Theatre
Liam Scholes

Review: THE SUSPICIONS OF MR WHICHER, The Watermill Theatre
Kitty Harris, Emilie Cunliffe, Mary Moore, Mari Mcginlay, Hannah Brown

Review: THE SUSPICIONS OF MR WHICHER, The Watermill Theatre
Rose Monk, Rachel Marwood, Holly Ashton, Kym Marsh

Review: THE SUSPICIONS OF MR WHICHER, The Watermill Theatre
Holly Ashton, Jamie-Rose Monk

Review: THE SUSPICIONS OF MR WHICHER, The Watermill Theatre
Holly Ashton, Hannah Brown

Review: THE SUSPICIONS OF MR WHICHER, The Watermill Theatre
Emilie Cunliffe, Stacey Haynes, Kym Marsh



RELATED STORIES - UK Regional

Photos: Get a Sneak-Peek Inside Rehearsals For The World Premiere Of A CRITICAL STAGE At T Photo
Photos: Get a Sneak-Peek Inside Rehearsals For The World Premiere Of A CRITICAL STAGE At Theatre At The Tabard

Get a sneak-peek into rehearsals for the world premiere of A CRITICAL STAGE at Theatre at the Tabard 31 May to 17 June.

Claudia Kenyatta Revealed as New Chair of the Board at Battersea Arts Centre Photo
Claudia Kenyatta Revealed as New Chair of the Board at Battersea Arts Centre

Claudia is currently Director of Regions at Historic England, the Government body which helps people to understand, enjoy and care for heritage. Before joining Historic England, Claudia spent two decades in central government, with senior roles in arts, heritage and museums policy, corporate strategy and performance at the Department for Culture, Media and Sport and the Cabinet Office.

Breakin Convention Comes to Birmingham Hippodrome Next Month Photo
Breakin' Convention Comes to Birmingham Hippodrome Next Month

Breakin' Convention's ground-breaking showcase of hip-hop dance theatre is set to feature an extraordinary line-up of local acts at Birmingham Hippodrome next month. 

Solo Exhibition By Turner Prize-Winning Artist Lubaina Himid Opens At Glyndebourne Photo
Solo Exhibition By Turner Prize-Winning Artist Lubaina Himid Opens At Glyndebourne

A solo exhibition by  Turner Prize-winning British artist, Lubaina Himid CBE RA, opens 19 May 2023 at Glyndebourne Festival 2023.


More Hot Stories For You

Photos: Get a Sneak-Peek Inside Rehearsals For The World Premiere Of A CRITICAL STAGE At Theatre At The TabardPhotos: Get a Sneak-Peek Inside Rehearsals For The World Premiere Of A CRITICAL STAGE At Theatre At The Tabard
Claudia Kenyatta Revealed as New Chair of the Board at Battersea Arts CentreClaudia Kenyatta Revealed as New Chair of the Board at Battersea Arts Centre
Cultural Sovereignty Centre-Stage As Ukrainian Production Of Brian Friel's TRANSLATIONS Comes To The Abbey This JuneCultural Sovereignty Centre-Stage As Ukrainian Production Of Brian Friel's TRANSLATIONS Comes To The Abbey This June
Breakin' Convention Comes to Birmingham Hippodrome Next MonthBreakin' Convention Comes to Birmingham Hippodrome Next Month

Videos

Video: Watch an All-New Trailer For ASSASSINS at Chichester Festival Theatre Video Video: Watch an All-New Trailer For ASSASSINS at Chichester Festival Theatre
Tony Nominee Sara Bareilles Is Having a Moment (Out of the Woods) Video
Tony Nominee Sara Bareilles Is Having a Moment (Out of the Woods)
Watch THE LITTLE MERMAID Cast in the Recording Studio Video
Watch THE LITTLE MERMAID Cast in the Recording Studio
Watch KIMBERLY AKIMBO's NPR Tiny Desk Concert Video
Watch KIMBERLY AKIMBO's NPR Tiny Desk Concert
View all Videos

UK Regional SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# BAT – THE OFFICIAL MEAT LOAF CELEBRATION
Royal Concert Hall (5/23-5/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# 'Nightingale'- A Family-Friendly Ballet
Claremont Landscape Garden (7/21-7/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# 'Nightingale'- A Family-Friendly Ballet
Waterperry Gardens (7/22-7/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# 'Nightingale'- A Family-Friendly Ballet
Layer Marney Tower (7/30-7/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Sheldrake on Shakespeare: Live!
Old Fire Station (6/08-6/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# BAT – THE OFFICIAL MEAT LOAF CELEBRATION
Bridgewater Hall (5/26-5/26)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Branwen: Dadeni
Pontio Arts Centre (11/22-11/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Our Last First
The Space (6/06-6/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# 'Nightingale'- A Family-Friendly Ballet
Lullingstone Castle and The World Garden (7/26-7/26)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Hot Brown Honey
Belgrade Theatre (6/14-6/17)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You