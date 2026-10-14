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Photos: HELLBENT: OR A SORRY SIGHT IN THE WEST Enters Second Weekend at Club Silly / Arch 555

Performances will run through 24 October.

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Hellbent: or A Sorry Sight in the West is entering its second weekend at Club Silly / Arch 555. Check out photos below!

Hellbent: or A Sorry Sight in the West, inspired by Jane Wiseman’s 1701 play, Antiochus the Great: or the Fatal Relapse, is set in the American Wild West. Birthed from a desire to dust off the works of classical female playwrights, Hellbent features dialogue by Anna Gion and supported by the framework of Wiseman’s 300-year-old revenge tragedy.

Hellbent burns in the town of Quick Finish Bend, where Colonel Lyle has forsaken his wild-cat mistress, Calico, to enjoy the bliss of the virginal Bernice. Fired up with fury and lust, the outlaw, Calico, and her brother, Butch, scheme together to set all right again, but will the likes of Briggs, Mooseknuckle, Cameltoe, and the town eunuch, Doily, survive the dust-up? Featuring old western colloquialisms, fiery fiddle tunes, vivid colors, and CUNTry activity, Hellbent celebrates female playwrights of the present and past and brings a western to the stage – all sorely lacking from the current theatrical landscape.

Photo Credit: Anna Johnston

Photos: HELLBENT: OR A SORRY SIGHT IN THE WEST Enters Second Weekend at Club Silly / Arch 555 — photo 1 of 7

Photos: HELLBENT: OR A SORRY SIGHT IN THE WEST Enters Second Weekend at Club Silly / Arch 555 — photo 2 of 7


Ian Lewis

Photos: HELLBENT: OR A SORRY SIGHT IN THE WEST Enters Second Weekend at Club Silly / Arch 555 — photo 3 of 7


Brendan Peloubet, Howie Blow

Photos: HELLBENT: OR A SORRY SIGHT IN THE WEST Enters Second Weekend at Club Silly / Arch 555 — photo 4 of 7


Anna Gion

Photos: HELLBENT: OR A SORRY SIGHT IN THE WEST Enters Second Weekend at Club Silly / Arch 555 — photo 5 of 7


Kaden Caldwell

Photos: HELLBENT: OR A SORRY SIGHT IN THE WEST Enters Second Weekend at Club Silly / Arch 555 — photo 6 of 7


Anna Gion

Photos: HELLBENT: OR A SORRY SIGHT IN THE WEST Enters Second Weekend at Club Silly / Arch 555 — photo 7 of 7


Alessandro Caronna

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