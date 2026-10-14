Photos: HELLBENT: OR A SORRY SIGHT IN THE WEST Enters Second Weekend at Club Silly / Arch 555

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Hellbent: or A Sorry Sight in the West is entering its second weekend at Club Silly / Arch 555. Check out photos below!

Hellbent: or A Sorry Sight in the West, inspired by Jane Wiseman’s 1701 play, Antiochus the Great: or the Fatal Relapse, is set in the American Wild West. Birthed from a desire to dust off the works of classical female playwrights, Hellbent features dialogue by Anna Gion and supported by the framework of Wiseman’s 300-year-old revenge tragedy.

Hellbent burns in the town of Quick Finish Bend, where Colonel Lyle has forsaken his wild-cat mistress, Calico, to enjoy the bliss of the virginal Bernice. Fired up with fury and lust, the outlaw, Calico, and her brother, Butch, scheme together to set all right again, but will the likes of Briggs, Mooseknuckle, Cameltoe, and the town eunuch, Doily, survive the dust-up? Featuring old western colloquialisms, fiery fiddle tunes, vivid colors, and CUNTry activity, Hellbent celebrates female playwrights of the present and past and brings a western to the stage – all sorely lacking from the current theatrical landscape.

Photo Credit: Anna Johnston

Ian Lewis

Brendan Peloubet, Howie Blow

Anna Gion

Kaden Caldwell

Anna Gion

Alessandro Caronna

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 17 Days 14 Hrs 37 Min 47 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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