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Photos: GHOSTS is Now Playing at Jermyn Street Theatre

The production will run until 14 November 2026.

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All new production photos have been released from the new production of Richard Eyre's adaptation of Henrik Ibsen's Ghosts at Jermyn Street Theatre. The production will run until 14 November 2026. Check out the photos below!

JST's Carne Deputy Director Kwame Owusu directs Oliver Alvin-Wilson (Pastor Manders), Cecilia Appiah (Regina Engstrand), Peter F Gardiner (Jacob Engstrand), Flora Montgomery (Helene Alving), and Joe Pitts (Oswald Alving).

Norway, 1890. Years ago, Helene sent her beloved son away from the family home. Today, Oswald returns. His arrival coincides with the grand opening of an orphanage to commemorate the tenth anniversary of his father’s death. But as mother and son reunite, long-buried secrets emerge - setting off a chain reaction that threatens to consume them both.

Photo Credit: David Monteith-Hodge

Photos: GHOSTS is Now Playing at Jermyn Street Theatre — photo 1 of 9


Oliver Alvin-Wilson (Pastor Manders) and Flora Montgomery (Helene Alving)

Photos: GHOSTS is Now Playing at Jermyn Street Theatre — photo 2 of 9


Peter F Gardiner (Jacob Engstrand) and Cecilia Appiah (Regina Engstrand)

Photos: GHOSTS is Now Playing at Jermyn Street Theatre — photo 3 of 9


Joe Pitts (Oswald Alving) and Cecilia Appiah (Regina Engstrand)

Photos: GHOSTS is Now Playing at Jermyn Street Theatre — photo 4 of 9


Peter F Gardiner (Jacob Engstrand), Cecilia Appiah (Regina Engstrand), and Oliver Alvin-Wilson (Pastor Manders)

Photos: GHOSTS is Now Playing at Jermyn Street Theatre — photo 5 of 9


Flora Montgomery (Helene Alving)

Photos: GHOSTS is Now Playing at Jermyn Street Theatre — photo 6 of 9


Joe Pitts (Oswald Alving) and Flora Montgomery (Helene Alving)

Photos: GHOSTS is Now Playing at Jermyn Street Theatre — photo 7 of 9


Flora Montgomery (Helene Alving) and Oliver Alvin-Wilson (Pastor Manders)

Photos: GHOSTS is Now Playing at Jermyn Street Theatre — photo 8 of 9


Flora Montgomery (Helene Alving) and Joe Pitts (Oswald Alving)

Photos: GHOSTS is Now Playing at Jermyn Street Theatre — photo 9 of 9


Joe Pitts (Oswald Alving) and Cecilia Appiah (Regina Engstrand)

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