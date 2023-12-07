Photos: First Look at THE LIGHT PRINCESS at the Albany Theatre

Production photos have been released from The Light Princess by LASTheatre at the Albany theatre in Deptford this Christmas.

Check out the photos below!

A modern electronic musical theatre reimagining of The Light Princess without an evil sorceress lurking in the woods – because our heroine just is who she is, and maybe she doesn’t need to change to fit in, maybe the world needs to change instead. A kiss from a prince isn't going to cut it this time.

The Light Princess explores friendship, creativity, and the social model of disability. Led by a cast of disabled and non-disabled actors the show features creative captions, integrated audio description throughout and several integrated BSL performances.



Cast: Stephanie Callow, Sasha Marks & Jasmine May Rose

Presented by LAStheatre, co-commissioned by the Albany and ARC Stockton

Writer & Director: Barra Collins

Composer & Sound Designer: Ellie Isherwood

Set, Costume, and Puppet Designer: Sascha Gilmour

Video Design: Dan Light

Lighting Designer: Tracey Gibbs

Movement Direction: Amy Butler

Producer: Liz Bate

BSL Consultant: Deepa Shastri

Photo Credit: Alex Brenner