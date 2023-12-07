Photos: First Look at THE LIGHT PRINCESS at the Albany Theatre

Performances run through 24 December.

By: Dec. 07, 2023

Production photos have been released from The Light Princess by LASTheatre at the Albany theatre in Deptford this Christmas. 

Check out the photos below!

A modern electronic musical theatre reimagining of The Light Princess without an evil sorceress lurking in the woods – because our heroine just is who she is, and maybe she doesn’t need to change to fit in, maybe the world needs to change instead. A kiss from a prince isn't going to cut it this time.

The Light Princess explores friendship, creativity, and the social model of disability. Led by a cast of disabled and non-disabled actors the show features creative captions, integrated audio description throughout and several integrated BSL performances.

Cast: Stephanie Callow, Sasha Marks & Jasmine May Rose

Presented by LAStheatre, co-commissioned by the Albany and ARC Stockton

Writer & Director: Barra Collins

Composer & Sound Designer: Ellie Isherwood

Set, Costume, and Puppet Designer: Sascha Gilmour

Video Design: Dan Light

Lighting Designer: Tracey Gibbs

Movement Direction: Amy Butler

Producer: Liz Bate

BSL Consultant: Deepa Shastri

Photo Credit: Alex Brenner

