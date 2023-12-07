Photos: First Look at THE LIGHT PRINCESS at the Albany Theatre

Performances run through 24 December.
Production photos have been released from The Light Princess by LASTheatre at the Albany theatre in Deptford this Christmas.
A modern electronic musical theatre reimagining of The Light Princess without an evil sorceress lurking in the woods – because our heroine just is who she is, and maybe she doesn’t need to change to fit in, maybe the world needs to change instead. A kiss from a prince isn't going to cut it this time.
The Light Princess explores friendship, creativity, and the social model of disability. Led by a cast of disabled and non-disabled actors the show features creative captions, integrated audio description throughout and several integrated BSL performances.
Cast: Stephanie Callow, Sasha Marks & Jasmine May Rose
Presented by LAStheatre, co-commissioned by the Albany and ARC Stockton
Writer & Director: Barra Collins
Composer & Sound Designer: Ellie Isherwood
Set, Costume, and Puppet Designer: Sascha Gilmour
Video Design: Dan Light
Lighting Designer: Tracey Gibbs
Movement Direction: Amy Butler
Producer: Liz Bate
BSL Consultant: Deepa Shastri
Photo Credit: Alex Brenner
