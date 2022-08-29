Photos: First Look at THE DONCASTRIAN CHALK CIRCLE at Cast in Doncaster

Production images are released for The Doncastrian Chalk Circle which takes place at Cast in Doncaster on 27 - 29th August 2022. Filled with passion, hope and humour, this new musical version of Brecht's classic is adapted by Chris Bush, with music by Ruth Chan and directed by James Blakey.

The Doncastrian Chalk Circle is a heartrending and gripping tale of the families we choose. In a divided community, our reluctant hero, Grusha, risks everything to rescue an abandoned baby and raise him as her own. When the child's aristocratic mother returns to claim him, a rogue judge devises a unique test to determine their fate.

The National Theatre and Cast have joined forces with the community of Doncaster for this epic third Public Acts production featuring over 70 local performers alongside a professional company, a live band and performance groups from across Doncaster.

The cast of professional actors include Benjamin Armstrong, Daisy Ann Fletcher, Beth Hinton-Lever, Charlotte Mills and John Partridge.

The local performance groups featuring in the production who represent the cultural diversity of the city of Doncaster are All That Jazz School of Dance and Acro, Carlton Main Frickley Colliery Band, Sheffield Philharmonic Chorus and Drag Queen Miss Smoochie.

The community groups across Doncaster who have been taking part in Public Acts and will also be performing in the production include b:friend, Conversation Club, Edlington Community Organisation (ECO),Creative Directions and Changing Lives.

This is a Public Acts production - part of the National Theatre's nationwide initiative to create extraordinary acts of theatre and community.

Public Acts is supported by Arts Council England's Strategic Touring Fund, Esmée Fairbairn Foundation, The CareTech Charitable Foundation, Garfield Weston Foundation, The Mosawi Foundation and The 29th May 1961 Charitable Trust.

The development of new music theatre is supported by the Genesis Foundation through the Genesis Music Theatre Programme.