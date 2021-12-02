Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at THE BOOK OF DUST at The Bridge Theatre

pixeltracker

In a new stage adaptationÂ byÂ Bryony LaveryÂ the play takesÂ place twelve years before Pullmanâ€™s epicÂ His Dark MaterialsÂ trilogy.

Dec. 2, 2021 Â 

Nicholas Hytner's production of Philip Pullman's The Book of Dust - La Belle Sauvage continues at The Bridge Theatre to 26 February 2022. In a new stage adaptation by Bryony Lavery the play takes place twelve years before Pullman's epic His Dark Materials trilogy.

The cast comprises Julie Atherton, Holly Atkins, Wendy Mae Brown, Pip Carter, Samuel Creasey, Ella Dacres, Ayesha Dharker, Heather Forster, Naomi Frederick, Richard James-Neale, John Light, Dearbhla Molloy, Tomi Ogbaro, Sid Sagar, Nick Sampson and Sky Yang.

Co-Directors are Emily Burns and James Cousins with designs by Bob Crowley, puppetry by Barnaby Dixon, lighting design by Jon Clark, sound by Paul Arditti, video designs are by Luke Halls and Zakk Hein and music by Grant Olding. James Cousins is also movement director, Kate Waters is fight director and illusions are by Filipe Carvalho.

Two young people and their dÃ¦mons, with everything at stake, find themselves at the centre of a terrifying manhunt. In their care is a tiny child called Lyra Belacqua, and in that child lies the fate of the future. And as the waters rise around them, powerful adversaries conspire for mastery of Dust: salvation to some, the source of infinite corruption to others.

La Belle Sauvage was published in 2017 and was followed by The Secret Commonwealth in 2019. His Dark Materials, a ground-breaking production sixteen years ago directed by Hytner at the National Theatre, was also adapted for broadcast on BBC One in 2019 with the second series in 2020.

Photo Credit: Manuel Harlan

Photos: First Look at THE BOOK OF DUST at The Bridge Theatre
Samuel Creasey and Company

Photos: First Look at THE BOOK OF DUST at The Bridge Theatre
Samuel Creasey and The Book of Dust Company

Photos: First Look at THE BOOK OF DUST at The Bridge Theatre
Ella Dacres, Pip Carter, Julie Atherton

Photos: First Look at THE BOOK OF DUST at The Bridge Theatre
Ella Dacres and Sky Yang

Photos: First Look at THE BOOK OF DUST at The Bridge Theatre
Heather Forster, Samuel Creasey, Dearbhla Molloy, Richard James Neale

Photos: First Look at THE BOOK OF DUST at The Bridge Theatre
Sid Sagar, Naomi Frederick, Samuel Creasey, Heather Forster

Photos: First Look at THE BOOK OF DUST at The Bridge Theatre
l-r Sid Sagar, Ella Dacres & Nick Sampson

Photos: First Look at THE BOOK OF DUST at The Bridge Theatre
The Company of Book of Dust, John Light and Wendy Mae Brown


Related Articles View More UK Regional Stories

Buy at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Beautiful Natural Woman Magnet
Beautiful Natural Woman Magnet
Courtney Reed: Slay All Day Tank Top
Courtney Reed: Slay All Day Tank Top
Hello Dolly! Red Logo Hat
Hello Dolly! Red Logo Hat

More Hot Stories For You

  • 2022 Season of the Teatro Massimo in Palermo Dedicated to the 30 Years Since the Mafia Massacres
  • Tanya Perez to Join THE BABY MONITOR At Italy's OnStage! Festival
  • David Stallings' THE BABY MONITOR To Be Part Of Italy's OnStage! Festival
  • Oksana Lyniv to Become Music Director of the Teatro Comunale di Bologna