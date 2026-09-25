Photos: First Look at Jed Berry & Maisie Smith in LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at Hope Mill Theatre
The Manchester season runs until Saturday 28 November 2026.
First production photographs have been released of Little Shop of Horrors, starring EastEnders star and Strictly Come Dancing finalist Maisie Smith as Audrey, as performances begin tonight, Friday 25 September 2026, at Hope Mill Theatre, Manchester.
The Manchester season runs until Saturday 28 November 2026. More than 40 performances are already sold out, including all previews in the first two weeks, with waiting lists.
Directed and choreographed by Tony and Olivier Award nominee Carrie-Anne Ingrouille, choreographer of SIX, the revival of Little Shop of Horrors stars Maisie Smith as Audrey alongside Michael Starke as Mr Mushnik, Jed Berry as Seymour, Marcus Ayton as the voice of Audrey II and Benjamin Yates as Orin Scrivello, the Dentist, with Kai Cameron-Jay, Ella Howlett, Rio Maye, Psalms-Nissi Myers-Reid, Joseph Peacock, Nathen Scott and Gabrielle Davina Smith. Puppeteers: Julia Frost, Christopher Dobson, Imogen Khan.
With music by Alan Menken and book and lyrics by Howard Ashman, Little Shop of Horrors follows shy flower shop assistant Seymour, whose discovery of a strange and unusual plant promises a way out of Skid Row. But fame and fortune come at a price, as the plant’s appetite takes a terrifying turn.
Set and costume design is by Morgan Large, with Audrey II brought to life through four specially commissioned puppets created by Robert Allsopp, whose work encompasses Doctor Who, X-Men, The Witcher and the Tin Man in Wicked: For Good. Musical supervision is by Paul Schofield. The production is produced by Thomas Hopkins Productions and SAMS Entertainment, in association with Hope Mill Theatre.
The revival arrives in the year marking the 40th anniversary of the 1986 film. Following Manchester, it transfers to Liverpool Playhouse from 3 December 2026 to 9 January 2027, with Jessie Elland taking over as Audrey.
Photo Credit: Danny Kaan
Jed Berry and cast
Jed Berry, Michael Starke
Michael Starke, & Maisie Smith
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