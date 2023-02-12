Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at Anders Lustgarten's THE CITY AND THE TOWN at Hull Truck Theatre

The show tours the UK until March 17th, before transferring to Sweden.  

Feb. 12, 2023  

The first production photographs from THE CITY AND THE TOWN, the latest play from Anders Lustgarten, have been released fresh from its premiere at Hull Truck Theatre.

Check out the photos below!

Anders Lustgarten is one of Britain's bravest and boldest writers of political theatre and in this unflinching and insightful new play, he explores not only sibling rivalry but also small-town blues and the fractures at the heart of our society.

The production is directed by Dritero Kasapi (Head of Theatre at Sweden's National Touring Theatre - Riksteatern) and designed by Hannah Sibai with lighting by Matthew Haskins. The show tours the UK until March 17th, before transferring to Sweden.

For tickets and booking details see thecityandthetown.com

Photo Credit: Karl Andre

Photos: First Look at Anders Lustgarten's THE CITY AND THE TOWN at Hull Truck Theatre
Amelia Donkor

Photos: First Look at Anders Lustgarten's THE CITY AND THE TOWN at Hull Truck Theatre
Samuel Collings, Amelia Donkor and Gareth Watkins

Photos: First Look at Anders Lustgarten's THE CITY AND THE TOWN at Hull Truck Theatre
Gareth Watkns and Samuel Collings

Photos: First Look at Anders Lustgarten's THE CITY AND THE TOWN at Hull Truck Theatre
Gareth Watkins

Photos: First Look at Anders Lustgarten's THE CITY AND THE TOWN at Hull Truck Theatre
Gareth Watkins

Photos: First Look at Anders Lustgarten's THE CITY AND THE TOWN at Hull Truck Theatre
Gareth Watkns

Photos: First Look at Anders Lustgarten's THE CITY AND THE TOWN at Hull Truck Theatre
Samuel Collings and Gareth Watkins

Photos: First Look at Anders Lustgarten's THE CITY AND THE TOWN at Hull Truck Theatre
Samuel Collings

Photos: First Look at Anders Lustgarten's THE CITY AND THE TOWN at Hull Truck Theatre
Samuel Collings, Amelia Donkor, and Gareth Watkins





Photos: First Look At IDIOTS ASSEMBLE: SPITTING IMAGE SAVES THE WORLD At Birmingham Rep Photo
Photos: First Look At IDIOTS ASSEMBLE: SPITTING IMAGE SAVES THE WORLD At Birmingham Rep
Production shots have been released for Idiots Assemble: Spitting Image Saves the World, which is currently playing its world premiere performances at Birmingham Rep until Sat 11 Mar 2023.
Photos: Go Inside Rehearsal for The UK Tour of QUALITY STREET Photo
Photos: Go Inside Rehearsal for The UK Tour of QUALITY STREET
See photos from inside rehearsal for for the delicious Regency farce Quality Street, touring the UK this year. From the beloved writer of Peter Pan, the acclaimed original run in 2020 was cut  short by the pandemic and has now been revived for 2023.
Cast Announced For the UK Tour of FAMILY TREE Photo
Cast Announced For the UK Tour of FAMILY TREE
Casting has been announced for the World Premiere and National Tour of Mojisola Adebayo’s award-winning play Family Tree, presented by Actors Touring Company (ATC) and Belgrade Theatre Coventry in association with Brixton House Theatre. 
English Touring Theatre Announces MACBETH & More for 2023 Photo
English Touring Theatre Announces MACBETH & More for 2023
ETT (English Touring Theatre) has announced their new production of Shakespeare’s Macbeth, and further programming for 2023.

More Hot Stories For You


Photos: First Look at Anders Lustgarten's THE CITY AND THE TOWN at Hull Truck TheatrePhotos: First Look at Anders Lustgarten's THE CITY AND THE TOWN at Hull Truck Theatre
February 12, 2023

The first production photographs from THE CITY AND THE TOWN, the latest play from Anders Lustgarten, have been released fresh from its premiere at Hull Truck Theatre. Check out the photos here!
Photos: First Look At IDIOTS ASSEMBLE: SPITTING IMAGE SAVES THE WORLD At Birmingham RepPhotos: First Look At IDIOTS ASSEMBLE: SPITTING IMAGE SAVES THE WORLD At Birmingham Rep
February 10, 2023

Production shots have been released for Idiots Assemble: Spitting Image Saves the World, which is currently playing its world premiere performances at Birmingham Rep until Sat 11 Mar 2023.
Photos: Go Inside Rehearsal for The UK Tour of QUALITY STREETPhotos: Go Inside Rehearsal for The UK Tour of QUALITY STREET
February 10, 2023

See photos from inside rehearsal for for the delicious Regency farce Quality Street, touring the UK this year. From the beloved writer of Peter Pan, the acclaimed original run in 2020 was cut  short by the pandemic and has now been revived for 2023.
Love Singing Releases Free Resources For Choir Leaders Alongside A National Sector Support Plan ConsultationLove Singing Releases Free Resources For Choir Leaders Alongside A National Sector Support Plan Consultation
February 10, 2023

The Love Singing steering group has launched a consultation to ask choir and song leaders at all levels of experience for feedback on its vision and framework for a national community singing sector support plan.
Cast Announced For the UK Tour of FAMILY TREECast Announced For the UK Tour of FAMILY TREE
February 10, 2023

Casting has been announced for the World Premiere and National Tour of Mojisola Adebayo’s award-winning play Family Tree, presented by Actors Touring Company (ATC) and Belgrade Theatre Coventry in association with Brixton House Theatre. 
share