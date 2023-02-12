Photos: First Look at Anders Lustgarten's THE CITY AND THE TOWN at Hull Truck Theatre

The first production photographs from THE CITY AND THE TOWN, the latest play from Anders Lustgarten, have been released fresh from its premiere at Hull Truck Theatre.

Check out the photos below!

Anders Lustgarten is one of Britain's bravest and boldest writers of political theatre and in this unflinching and insightful new play, he explores not only sibling rivalry but also small-town blues and the fractures at the heart of our society.

The production is directed by Dritero Kasapi (Head of Theatre at Sweden's National Touring Theatre - Riksteatern) and designed by Hannah Sibai with lighting by Matthew Haskins. The show tours the UK until March 17th, before transferring to Sweden.

For tickets and booking details see thecityandthetown.com