Photos: Daniel Bye's ROBIN HOOD at The Egg, Theatre Royal Bath

All new production photos have been released of The Egg's Robin Hood as it celebrated its press night on Wednesday 4th November. Written by Daniel Bye and directed by Jenni Jackson, this production sees a teenage Very Merry Band rail against the forces of injustice and inequality in a joyous, anarchic Christmas spectacle. Check out the photos below!

Marrying all the joys and spectacle of Christmas theatre with a heartfelt social message, writer Daniel Bye’s take on the legend of Robin Hood sees the reluctant hero join with a band of young people who have been cast out of a society where they have no say, and who have taken things into their own hands.

The Egg at Theatre Royal Bath is is a hub for creativity, learning and culture, and is the only theatre in the South West of England dedicated to producing and presenting work with exacting artistic standards for children and young people.

The Robin Hood cast includes Sam Liu (ROBIN), Harriett O’Grady (MARIAN), Tom Mackean (JOHN), Ellian Showering (MUCH), Dan Wheeler (SHERIFF), Momoko Mackey (KING RICHARD A) and Tomos Burt (KING RICHARD B) *King Richard is be played by child performers who alternate performances.

Photo Credit: Craig Fuller

Marian (Harriet O'Grady)

Robin Hood (Sam Liu) and his Very Merry Band

Robin Hood (Sam Liu)

Robin Hood (Sam Liu)

Sheriff (Dan Wheeler)

