Photos: CIRQUE BERSERK! Returns to the Garrick Theatre
The production opened on Wednesday 21 October and will run until Saturday 31 October 2026.
All new photos have been released from Cirque Berserk!, the circus spectacular which has returned to the Garrick Theatre for a limited run this month. Check out the photos below!
The production opened on Wednesday 21 October and will run until Saturday 31 October 2026.
Britain’s biggest theatre circus spectacular is back with a brand new show featuring fan-favourite Cirque Berserk! acts plus some new ones. Combining contemporary cirque-style artistry with adrenaline-fuelled stunt action, this astoundingly talented international troupe includes over thirty acrobats, aerialists and daredevil stuntmen showcasing the finest in traditional circus thrills and skills.
Photo Credit: Jonathan Hordle
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