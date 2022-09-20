Photo: Hayley Mills, Rula Lenska, Paul Nicholas and THE BEST EXOTIC MARIGOLD HOTEL Company Arrive in Brighton

Celebrated stars of stage and screen Hayley Mills (Pollyanna, The Parent Trap, Whistle Down the Wind) Paul Nicholas (Jesus Christ Superstar, BBC 1's Just Good Friends, Eastenders) and Rula Lenska (ITV's Rock Follies, Coronation Street, Channel 4's Celebrity Big Brother) star in The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel, opening at Theatre Royal Brighton from Tuesday 20 September to Saturday 24 September 2022.

See a photo of the cast arriving in Brighton below!

The cast of this feel-good tale of love and adventure is completed by Tiran Aakel, Richenda Carey, Rekha John-Cheriyan, Andy de la Tour, Shila Iqbal, Kerena Jagpal, Harmage Singh Kalirai, Sally Knyvette, Nishad More, Adam Morris, Marlene Sidaway, Anant Varman and Julie Wood.

The play is written by Deborah Moggach who now adapts her bestselling novel 2004's These Foolish Things for the stage, it having previously inspired the BAFTA and Golden Globe-nominated film. The cherished story will be brought to life on stage and is directed by Lucy Bailey (Oleanna, UK Tour & West End); Gaslight, UK Tour; Witness for the Prosecution, London's County Hall).

Based on the Sunday Times bestseller which inspired one of this century's most treasured films, The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel takes us on a journey to India with an eclectic group of British retirees as they embark on a new life. The luxury residence is far from the opulence they were promised, but as their lives begin to intertwine and they embrace the vibrancy of modern-day India, they are charmed in unexpected and life-changing ways.

The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel is a joyous, feel-good comedy about taking risks, finding love, and embracing second chances, even in the most surprising of places.

The film The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel (directed by John Madden) saw its UK theatrical release in 2012. Within two weeks of its cinematic distribution, the film had topped the UK Box Office and went on to become a hit internationally performing as one of the highest-grossing films of 2012 in Australia and New Zealand in addition to the United Kingdom.

The interwoven stories of the film's stellar ensemble, which included Judi Dench, Bill Nighy, Maggie Smith, Penelope Wilson, Tom Wilkinson, Celie Imrie, and Ronald Pickup - with Dev Patel as the put-upon owner of a past-its-best hotel for 'the elderly and beautiful' - shone a light on issues such as the outsourcing of care and NHS treatments, the complexity of family relationships around the world, love, compassion, and companionship in our twilight years.

The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel is produced by Simon Friend, Jenny King, Trafalgar Entertainment, and Gavin Kalin.



Get ready for the journey of a lifetime.

Tickets, priced from just £13* are available online at ATGTickets.com/Brighton via ATG Ticket Centre on 0844 871 7615*.