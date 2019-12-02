Photo Flash: ROBIN HOOD Opens At Queen's Theatre Hornchurch

Queen's Theatre Hornchurch's traditional panto spectacular, the heroic Robin Hood, opened on 30 November.

John Barr, who garnered rave reviews for his turn as Dame Dotty Trott in 2018's Jack and the Beanstalk, returns as Nanny Fanny, Maid Marian's hilarious nurse, and is sure to delight audiences and critics alike. He says 'I am overjoyed to be returning to Queen's Theatre Hornchurch in Robin Hood, it's a fantastic theatre and I can't wait to see all the boys and girls, mums and dads, nannies and grandads again this Christmas!'

Written by Andrew Pollard and directed by Douglas Rintoul (the Queen's Theatre's Artistic Director), this actor-musician panto is twanging to the beats of pop hits from across the decades, traditional audience participation and laugh out loud family silliness.

Over 50% of the tickets are now sold, so audiences need to get their skates on to book for this Sheriff-busting Christmas adventure!

The Queen's Theatre Hornchurch is also overjoyed to announce Romford McDonalds as principal sponsor of this year's pantomime, Robin Hood. This sponsorship will play a vital role in making Robin Hood an unforgettable show and spread the festive fun throughout Havering.

For further details and to book, call the Box Office on 01708 443333 or visit queens-theatre.co.uk.



Georgina Field and Lawrence Cole in Robin Hood. Photo by Mark Sepple

Georgina Field and Lawrence Cole in Robin Hood. Photo by Mark Sepple

Lawrence Cole and John Barr in Robin Hood. Photo by Mark Sepple.

Phil Adele as Robin in Robin Hood. Photo by Mark Sepple

The cast in Robin Hood. Photo by Mark Sepple

The cast in Robin Hood. Photo by Mark Sepple





