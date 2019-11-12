Photo Flash: Inside Rehearsal For #WEAREARRESTED

Arcola Theatre and the Royal Shakespeare Company present the London première of Pippa Hill and Sophie Ivatts' adaptation of #WeAreArrested by Can Dündar, a vital story about the cost of reporting the truth in the age of fake news. Ivatts directs Jamie Cameron (Son), Peter Hamilton Dyer (Can) and Indra Ové (Wife). The production opens on 18 November, with previews from 13 November and runs until 7 December.

When a journalist is sent a flash-drive containing critical evidence of illegal government activity, he is duty-bound to publish the story. But with the nation destabilised and divided, a sinister power is eroding the rule of law. What price will he pay for speaking out?

#WeAreArrested is a gripping play about fighting for truth in a network of lies.

Adapted from the book by Can Dündar, who was arrested for publishing footage of Turkish State Intelligence sending weapons into Syria, this deeply personal yet universal story finds urgent new life as authoritarian politics spread across the globe.

#WeAreArrested was commissioned and originally produced as part of the RSC Mischief Festival at The Other Place in Stratford-upon-Avon in 2018, an ongoing celebration of new writing. The full cast revive their roles for the London première.

Box Office: 020 7503 1646

www.arcolatheatre.com

Photo Credit: Lidia Crisafulli





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You