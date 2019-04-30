Photo Flash: Inside Rehearsal For OUT OF WATER at Orange Tree

Out of Water which opens at Orange Tree Theatre, follows Claire and her wife Kit who have moved from the confines of London to the wide open coasts of South Shields. To be nearer family, to be nearer the sea, to put down roots. To have a baby.

Claire's new job at the local school is a step up, and she wants to make a real difference, but she soon discovers that she has as much to learn from her students as they have from her...

My name is Fish. The pronoun that I go by is they.

A tender new play about gender, wild swimming, and how we define who we are.

