Photo Flash: Inside Rehearsal For GASLIGHT at Watford Palace Theatre

Watford Palace Theatre presents Patrick Hamilton's classic psychological thriller, Gaslight. Richard Beecham directs Hannah Hutch (Nancy), Sandra James-Young (Elizabeth), Jasmine Jones (Jack Manningham), Tricia Kelly (Inspector Rough) and Sally Tatum (Bella Manningham). The production opens on 7 October with previews from 2 October and runs until 26 October.

A young woman, Bella Manningham, becomes increasingly uncertain of her own sanity, under pressure from her handsome, charismatic husband. A stranger arrives, saying he is there to help her - but can she trust him? Will she find the strength to break free?

The West End play, which debuted in 1938, gave rise to the term 'gaslighting' - a form of psychological abuse where one person attempts to manipulate another into questioning their own sanity.

Director Richard Beecham returns to Watford Palace Theatre to bring a fresh theatrical energy to this gripping and suspenseful thriller. Hamilton's original text is translated into a 21st century safe house, where a group of women, fleeing domestic abuse, re-enact the 1938 smash-hit play.





