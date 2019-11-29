Photo Flash: Inside Rehearsal For DICK WHITTINGTON at Wolverhampton Grand

Wolverhampton Grand Theatre has released an exclusive first look at its 125th anniversary pantomime with images from the rehearsal room of DICK WHITTINGTON!

Starring in what promises to be a lavish, family spectacular is the legendary Su Pollard as the evil Queen Rat, joined 40 years on from the pilot episode of Hi-de-Hi! with co-star Jeffrey Holland who plays Alderman Fitzwarren. Comedian and impressionist Aaron James plays Idle Jack, returning favourite Ian Adams is Sarah the Cook, Julie Paton plays Fairy Bow Bells, Jordan Ginger is Tommy the Cat and Katie Marie-Carter is Alice Fitzwarren.

The cast is completed by a dynamic ensemble; Georgia Curtis, Louis Geirnaert, Stylianos Hadjisavvas, Chloe Lindsay, Amy Murchison, Joseph Roberts, Holly Vernon-Harcourt and James Wakeling.

Guided by the magical Fairy Bow Bells on an adventure that sends Dick Whittington from London town to the High Seas headed for Morocco, can he defeat the evil Queen Rat, free London from her team of revolting rodents and win the beautiful Alice's hand in marriage? Find out in the ultimate magical pantomime adventure and help join in the celebrations of Wolverhampton Grand's 125th anniversary.

DICK WHITTINGTON will be another action-packed pantomime full of laughter, music and eye-popping special effects that audiences have come to expect of a Grand Theatre pantomime with Qdos Entertainment.

The local partner for DICK WHITTINGTON will be Dudley Zoo.

Tickets for DICK WHITTINGTON from Saturday 7 December 2019 - Sunday 12 January 2020 are now on sale. Tickets can be booked in person at the theatre, by calling 01902 42 92 12 or online at grandtheatre.co.uk.





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You