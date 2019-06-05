Photo Flash: First Look at the New Cast of WITNESS FOR THE PROSECUTION

Jun. 5, 2019  

Witness for the Prosecution has today released a first look at production images featuring the new cast, who joined the production for their first performance on 28 May 2019. Agatha Christie's classic courtroom drama is now in its second year in the spectacular Chamber space inside London's County Hall. Check out the photos below!

The new cast includes Carolin Stoltz (Shetland, Emmerdale) playing Romaine Vole, Lewis Cope (Billy Elliot) as the accused Leonard Vole, Simon Dutton (The Saint) in the role of Sir Wilfrid Robarts, Giles Taylor (This House, Wolf Hall/ Bring Up The Bodies) playing Mr Myers QC, Michael Cochrane (The Archers) as Mr Justice Wainwright, Tim Frances (The 39 Steps) as Mr Mayhew, with Max Dinnen, Janet Fullerlove, Karlina Grace-Paseda, Jessica Hole, Francesca Knight, Paul Lancaster, Nicholas Osmond, Joe Shire, Michael Weaver and Karl Wilson.

Director Lucy Bailey (Ghosts, Love From A Stranger) thrillingly places the audience in the thick of the action, with some even watching from the jury box, as this gripping tale of justice, passion and betrayal unfolds around them.

Leonard Vole is accused of murdering a widow to inherit her wealth. The stakes are high. Will Leonard survive the shocking witness testimony? Will he be able to convince the jury of his innocence and escape the hangman's noose?

Witness for the Prosecution is now booking until 29 March 2020. The production is designed by William Dudley, with lighting by Chris Davey, sound design by Mic Pool and casting by Ellie Collyer-Bristow CDG.

Photo Flash: First Look at the New Cast of WITNESS FOR THE PROSECUTION
Tim Frances and Lewis Cope

Photo Flash: First Look at the New Cast of WITNESS FOR THE PROSECUTION
Simon Dutton

Photo Flash: First Look at the New Cast of WITNESS FOR THE PROSECUTION
Simon Dutton and Carolin Stoltz

Photo Flash: First Look at the New Cast of WITNESS FOR THE PROSECUTION
Michael Cochrane

Photo Flash: First Look at the New Cast of WITNESS FOR THE PROSECUTION
Lewis Cope and the cast

Photo Flash: First Look at the New Cast of WITNESS FOR THE PROSECUTION
Lewis Cope and Simon Dutton

Photo Flash: First Look at the New Cast of WITNESS FOR THE PROSECUTION
Karl Wilson and Lewis Cope

Photo Flash: First Look at the New Cast of WITNESS FOR THE PROSECUTION
Janet Fullerlove

Photo Flash: First Look at the New Cast of WITNESS FOR THE PROSECUTION
Giles Taylor and the cast

Photo Flash: First Look at the New Cast of WITNESS FOR THE PROSECUTION
Carolin Stoltz



Related Articles View More UK Regional Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • Wolverhampton Grand Theatre Present THE HISTORY BOYS
  • Worthing Theatres Announce Their Jazz Cafe Season 2019
  • Royal Exchange Theatre Announces Autumn/Winter 2019 Season
  • Susan Boyle to Perform at The Bristol Hippodrome
  • Jamie Muscato Joins The Cast Of THE CLOCKMAKER'S DAUGHTER in Concert
  • Watermill Theatre Announces Lead Cast And Creative Team For KISS ME KATE

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup