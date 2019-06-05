Photo Flash: First Look at the New Cast of WITNESS FOR THE PROSECUTION

Witness for the Prosecution has today released a first look at production images featuring the new cast, who joined the production for their first performance on 28 May 2019. Agatha Christie's classic courtroom drama is now in its second year in the spectacular Chamber space inside London's County Hall. Check out the photos below!

The new cast includes Carolin Stoltz (Shetland, Emmerdale) playing Romaine Vole, Lewis Cope (Billy Elliot) as the accused Leonard Vole, Simon Dutton (The Saint) in the role of Sir Wilfrid Robarts, Giles Taylor (This House, Wolf Hall/ Bring Up The Bodies) playing Mr Myers QC, Michael Cochrane (The Archers) as Mr Justice Wainwright, Tim Frances (The 39 Steps) as Mr Mayhew, with Max Dinnen, Janet Fullerlove, Karlina Grace-Paseda, Jessica Hole, Francesca Knight, Paul Lancaster, Nicholas Osmond, Joe Shire, Michael Weaver and Karl Wilson.

Director Lucy Bailey (Ghosts, Love From A Stranger) thrillingly places the audience in the thick of the action, with some even watching from the jury box, as this gripping tale of justice, passion and betrayal unfolds around them.

Leonard Vole is accused of murdering a widow to inherit her wealth. The stakes are high. Will Leonard survive the shocking witness testimony? Will he be able to convince the jury of his innocence and escape the hangman's noose?

Witness for the Prosecution is now booking until 29 March 2020. The production is designed by William Dudley, with lighting by Chris Davey, sound design by Mic Pool and casting by Ellie Collyer-Bristow CDG.





