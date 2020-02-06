Photo Flash: First Look at THE HAYSTACK at Hampstead Theatre

The Haystack at Hampstead Theatre opens this evening.

Get a first look at production photos below!

'Yes, we're geeks, yes, we sit at computers all day, yes, we barely leave Cheltenham, but we are still, when it comes down to it, spies'

Hampstead Theatre presents the world premiere of Al Blyth's first full-length play, the explosive espionage thriller The Haystack. Roxana Silbert makes her directing debut as Hampstead Theatre's Artistic Director with this play which challenges the 'nothing to hide, nothing to fear' mantra and explores how we can live honestly, love freely, and stay authentic when the advances in cutting-edge technology outpace the law.

Neil and Zef are two twenty-something computer whizzes with questionable dress sense and a highly developed interest in video games and Netflix. They're also the UK's 'National Defence Information Security Team' - recruited by GCHQ for their sky-high IQs and ability to work quickly and discreetly, no questions asked.

With unfettered access to the world's data and infinite powers of electronic intrusion, these unlikely agents are essential cogs in the national security machine. But when their window onto intelligence operations shows them more than they were meant to see, they begin to question their roles in a system whose reach is unlimited but whose safeguards are not...

www.hampsteadtheatre.com/ | 020 7722 9301





