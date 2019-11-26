Photo Flash: First Look at JACK AND THE BEANSTALK AT Theatr Clwyd

Article Pixel Nov. 26, 2019  

Join Jack's moo-sical journey up the beanstalk in this giant, magical, egg-cellent adventure!

Theatr Clywd's acclaimed rock 'n' roll panto returns with a brand new script by Christian Patterson, full of super slapstick, bonkers frocks, sparkling sets and our brilliant dame, Phylip Harries.

Cast: Adam Barlow (Squire Simon), Katie Elin Salt (Fairy Daffodil), Lynwen Haf Roberts (Poison Ivy), Phylip Harries (Dame Tabitha Trott), Jessica Jolleys (Jill Stinker), Ben Locke (Tommy Trott), Alice McKenna (Harriet/Villager/Cow), Peter Mooney (Jack), Elin Phillips (Shake), Luke Thornton (Vac)

Director: Zoë Waterman; Designer: Adrian Gee; Lighting Designer: Mark Howland; Sound Designer: Matthew Wills; Musical Director: Tayo Akinbode; Choreographer: Will Tuckett Casting Director: Kay Magson

13 December - 5 January

Box Office: 01352 701521 or www.theatrclwyd.com/en/

Photo Credit: Brian Roberts

Adam Barlow

Alice McKenna

Ben Locke, Daisy the Cow

Daisy the Cow, Peter Mooney as Jack, Lynwen Haf Roberts

Elin Phillips, Luke Thornton

Jessica Jolley, Peter Mooney

Jessica Jolley

Katie Elin-Salt

Katie Elin-Salt

Peter Mooney, Ben Locke, Phylip Harries, Daisy the Cow

Lynwen Haf Roberts

Phylip Harries and Ben Locke

Phylip Harries



