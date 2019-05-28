Photo Flash: First Look At Immersion Theatre's Summer Tour Of ALICE IN WONDERLAND

Immersion Theatre are giving audiences a glimpse into their upcoming tour of "Alice in Wonderland" which will be touring the UK this Summer.

Imagination runs wild and logic is abandoned in this fantastical, larger-than-life musical brimming with nonsensical fun and excitement for the entire family.

Follow Alice and the White Rabbit as they set off on a colourful, topsy-turvy adventure like no other and meet a host of outlandish characters including the troublesome twins, Tweedle Dum and Tweedle Dee, the notorious Queen of Hearts, The Cheshire Cat and of course, the Mad-as a bat-Hatter!

Immersion Theatre proudly bring their trademark energy to their most spectacularly bonkers show to date, as children and adults alike are invited to join in the hilarity of seeing this classic story brought vividly to life before having the opportunity to meet the characters after the show.

Alice in Wonderland runs June 28-September 1, 2019. The! show is written and directed by Immersion Theatre's Artistic Director, James Tobias, with music by Rob Gathercole, choreography by Chris Whittaker, and musical direction by Tim Shaw. Adrian Gee designs and casting includes Bryony Buckingham, Jack Ballard, Thomas Cove, James Stirling, and Charlotte Fishwick.

Venues are now on sale and can be found by visiting www.immersiontheatre.co.uk

Photo Credit: Adam Trigg Photography





